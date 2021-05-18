May 18, 2021

Volume XI, Number 138

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

May 18, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 17, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Jana S. Baker
James M. Paul
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
Our Insights
Advertisement

Nontraditional Workers and the ADA, Part I: Temporary Staffing of Nurses [PODCAST]

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented increase in the use of alternative staffing for employees in healthcare settings. In this podcast, Jana Baker and Jim Paul address accommodation issues raised by the temporary staffing of nurses in healthcare settings. The speakers also explain the duties imposed by Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) on staffing agencies and healthcare facilities. In addition, the speakers cover best practices for engaging in the interactive process.

Advertisement
© 2021, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 138
Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Baker, Dallas, shareholder, Ogletree
Jana S. Baker
Shareholder

Jana Baker represents employers on all matters impacting their employees under federal and state labor and employment laws, including compliance with Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA), the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), and the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).   Ms. Baker oversees investigations, handles charges of discrimination, harassment and retaliation, and defends any ensuing litigation in state and federal court.  

Ms. Baker also advises...

jana.baker@ogletree.com
214-987-3991
www.ogletree.com
James M. Paul
James, Jim, Paul, Litigator, EEOC, NLRB, DOJ, OSHA, Ogletree Deakins
Shareholder

Jim has extensive experience in handling labor and employment law litigation in federal and state courts, and before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the National Labor Relations Board, the Department of Justice, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and several state agencies.  He also regularly advises employers on all labor and human resource management issues in an effort to prevent or resolve employee issues before they escalate into legal disputes.

jim.paul@ogletree.com
314-802-3950
www.ogletree.com
ogletree.com/our-insights
Advertisement
Advertisement