Nontraditional Workers and the ADA, Part I: Temporary Staffing of Nurses [PODCAST]

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented increase in the use of alternative staffing for employees in healthcare settings. In this podcast, Jana Baker and Jim Paul address accommodation issues raised by the temporary staffing of nurses in healthcare settings. The speakers also explain the duties imposed by Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) on staffing agencies and healthcare facilities. In addition, the speakers cover best practices for engaging in the interactive process.