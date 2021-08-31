August 31, 2021

Siraj Husain
Michael P.A. Cohen

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
Nota Bene Podcast

Nota Bene Episode 141: Artificial Intelligence Technologies: Past, Present, and Forward with Siraj Husain [PODCAST]

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Artificial intelligence is growing rapidly and exponentially. As technology advances, there are many new concerns legally, ethically and socially. Many wonder how patent offices will handle new AI generating inventions, or even how AI lethal weapons will be regulated. As countries are trying to catch up legally to the latest AI technology, the European Union is taking the lead with a new risk-based approach to regulating AI technology. Joining me is Siraj Husain, who gives great perspective into the world of artificial intelligence with his expert insight.

Siraj Husain is a partner in the Intellectual Property Group of Sheppard Mullin’s Palo Alto office.  He graduated from University of California Riverside with an undergraduate degree in computer science. He obtained his law degree from Loyola Law School, where he wrote for their law review. Siraj advises on IP strategies with a focus on artificial intelligence. He has specialized experience in many fields such as machine learning, deep learning, cloud computing technology, cryptography, and many computer hardware and software technologies. Siraj has also served as board member and pro bono committee co-chair for The South Asian Bar Association of Northern California. 

What We Discussed in This Episode:

  • What technological improvements have you seen in 2021 so far?

  • Can U.S. technology keep up with other countries?

  • What’s next for language models?

  • What’s new in the world of electroproperty?

  • How do Patent Offices distinguish between AI generating an invention versus creating it?

  • How do you think this new technology may pressure intellectual property and law? 

  • What do you think China will do with AI that creates inventions? 

  • Where have you seen enforcement of AI occurring already?

  • What do you think about the weaponizing of AI?

 

Siraj Husain
Siraj Husain
Partner

Siraj Husain is a partner in the Intellectual Property Practice Group in the firm's Palo Alto office.

Areas of Practice

Siraj focuses his practice on intellectual property and patent strategy in various technical areas with an emphasis in software and artificial intelligence. With over a decade of experience, Siraj helps clients, large and small, build and manage valuable patent portfolios in the United States and abroad.

shusain@sheppardmullin.com
650.815.2654
www.sheppardmullin.com
Michael P.A. Cohen
Michael P.A. Cohen Partner DC Antitrust and Competition
Partner

Michael is a partner with the Antitrust and International Competition Practice Group in the firm's Washington, D.C. office.

Areas of Practice

Michael began his career as an Assistant Special Prosecutor, investigating and prosecuting organized crime involvement with the failure of local financial institutions in the early 1990s. After his government service, Michael joined the historic Washington, D.C. antitrust firm Howrey & Simon, where in 1996, he became one of the youngest partners in that unique firm's history.

mcohen@sheppardmullin.com
202-747-1958
www.sheppardmullin.com
