Christie R. Galinski
Samuel L. Parks

Miller Canfield
Now is a Good Time to Confirm Your S Corporation Status

Tuesday, October 25, 2022

On October 11, 2022, the IRS published Revenue Procedure 2022-19 providing taxpayers with liberalized procedures for resolving common S corporation issues. Previously, taxpayers would have needed costly IRS letter rulings for certainty on their S corporation status. The new procedures are simpler and less expensive.

The IRS has separately assured taxpayers that LLCs that are classified as S corporations may also qualify for this liberalized relief.  

Inadvertent loss of S corporation status can have significant tax consequences and can make your business a less attractive acquisition target. For example, an S corporation that reverts to a C corporation may be subject to a double layer of tax going back several years. As a result, potential acquirers of any S corporation invariably request representations on the validity of the S corporation status.

The new Revenue Procedure describes common situations that the IRS has historically treated as not affecting the validity of S corporation status or qualified S corporation Qsub status, such as:

  1. One class of stock requirement in the governing provisions (including the concept that commercial contractual agreements are not treated as binding agreements unless a “principal purpose” of the agreement is to circumvent the one class of stock requirement);

  2. Disproportionate distributions inadvertently creating a second class of stock;

  3. Certain inadvertent errors or omissions on Form 2553 or Form 8869;

  4. Missing administrative acceptance letters for S corporation or Qsub elections;

  5. Federal income tax return filings inconsistent with an S election; or

  6. Governing provisions that allow for non-identical treatment of shareholders, such as differing liquidation rights (allowing for retroactive corrections).

For these common situations, there are now simpler and cheaper procedures to preserve S corporation status. For example, for certain small errors such as missing officer signatures, S corporations may follow the same simplified procedures as the late election relief procedures in Revenue Ruling 2013-30. Those procedures do not require a private letter ruling request, but only the original election form with a reasonable cause statement. As another example, if the issue is non-identical governing provisions and no disproportionate distributions were made, the S corporation may simply be retroactively treated as an S Corporation if it meets certain eligibility requirements and keeps a copy of a signed statement in its files.

Shareholders of uncertain S corporations should consider taking advantage of these new relaxed and cheaper procedures for curing S corporation mistakes. Each different type of error has a different cure with specific requirements.

Christie R. Galinski Tax Lawyer Miller Canfield
Christie R. Galinski
Principal

Christie Galinski is a tax attorney with more than 12 years of sophisticated transactional experience providing research and analysis regarding federal, state and international tax issues.

Christie's practice has focused on transactional tax issues, such as investment funds (including RICs and REITs), international tax issues, state tax issues, FATCA, tax-exempt organizations, formation of entities, 1202 stock, mergers and acquisitions, the CARES Act and other COVID relief. She also has experience requesting private letter rulings and closing agreements with the Internal Revenue...

[email protected]
1.312.460.4268O
www.millercanfield.com
Samuel L. Parks
Samuel L. Parks Tax Lawyer Employment and Labor Troy, Michigan, Miller Canfield
Associate

Samuel Parks is an associate in Miller Canfield's Corporate Group, with a focus on transactional and particularly tax work. He also has experience advising both public and private sector clients on employee benefit issues, including facilitating corrections of plan documentation and operational compliance failures, as well as drafting plan documentation and participant communications. A graduate of the University of Michigan Law School, he has previously worked at the Michigan Supreme Court and the Washtenaw Public Defender's Office. 

[email protected]
248-267-3361
www.millercanfield.com
