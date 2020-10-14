NSET Subcommittee Seeks Input on 2021 NNI Strategic Plan

On October 13, 2020, the Nanoscale Science, Engineering and Technology (NSET) Subcommittee published a request for information to inform the development of the 2021 National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI) Strategic Plan. 85 Fed. Reg. 64535. According to the Subcommittee, a restructuring of the NNI is under consideration. The Subcommittee seeks response to the following questions to identify effective mechanisms, strategies for communication, and priority topics to inform the future directions of the NNI:

What is your understanding of how the federal government has supported the nanotechnology community since the launch of the NNI?

How should this support evolve into 2030 and beyond? What mechanisms and programs are necessary to support the broad NNI research and development (R&D) portfolio?

What key elements and intersections are necessary to form an agile framework that will enable response to new developments along the nanotechnology continuum, from discovery and design to development and deployment?

How can the government engage effectively with stakeholders in industry and academia to advance nanotechnology research, development, and eventual commercialization? What are some best practices for this kind of engagement?

How could public-private partnerships contribute to progress towards the NNI goals? Are there any examples (domestic or international) of productive partnership mechanisms that should be considered as a model?