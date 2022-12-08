December 8, 2022

NTIA Calls for Tough New Privacy Rules

Thursday, December 8, 2022

On November 22, 2022, the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (“NTIA”) announced that it filed comments with the Federal Trade Commission that call for new limits on how companies can collect and use personal information about consumers. The comments were filed in response to the FTC’s request for public comment on its Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on commercial surveillance and lax data security practices.

The NTIA’s comments address various privacy concerns and urge the FTC to adopt new regulations to protect the privacy of consumers from businesses who profit from the collecting and selling of consumer data. The NTIA’s recommendations include requiring data minimization practices, imposing purpose limitations on data use, and requiring more protections for biometric information.

