June 26, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 177
22

June 26, 2023

June 24, 2023

June 23, 2023

Article By

Joseph C O'Keefe
Margo R. Richard

Proskauer Rose LLP
Law and the Workplace

NYC’s Groundbreaking Automated Employment Decision Tools Law Takes Effect July 5

Monday, June 26, 2023

As previously reported, the New York City Automated Employment Decision Tools (“AEDT”) Law takes effect on July 5, 2023. The Law will impose certain requirements upon employers or employment agencies who use an AEDT to assist in hiring or promotion decisions. Under the Law:

  1. an AEDT must be subjected to a bias audit by an independent auditor before it is used and a summary of the results of the audit must be posted on the employer’s or employment agency’s website;

  2. notice must be provided to job candidates and employees who reside in New York City that an AEDT will be used in relation to their assessments; and

  3. candidates and employees must be given instructions on how to request an alternative selection process or a reasonable accommodation under other laws.

As the effective date approaches, employers, or any employment agencies they rely upon, using any AEDTs, as defined in the Law, should ensure they are in compliance with the new law’s requirements.

Joseph C O'Keefe Labor Employment Attorney Proskauer Rose Law Firm
Joseph C O'Keefe
Partner

Joseph C. O'Keefe is a partner in the Labor & Employment Law Department.

For more than 25 years, Joe has litigated employment disputes of all types, on behalf of employers, before federal and state courts, arbitral tribunals (e.g. FINRA and AAA), and state and federal administrative agencies. Joe has litigated employment-related lawsuits alleging discrimination and sexual harassment, whistleblowing, non-competition/trade secret matters, compensation disputes, breach of contract, defamation, fraud and other business related torts. Joe’s practice includes representing clients...

[email protected]
212.969.3019
www.proskauer.com
Margo R. Richard
Associate

Margo R. Richard is an associate in the Labor Department and a member of the Employment Litigation & Counseling Group.

Margo attended Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, where she graduated Cum Laude with a Law, Technology, and Entrepreneurship Certificate. While in law school, Margo served as a teaching and research assistant to Professor Masai McDougall. She competed as a team member of the American Bar Association Moot Court Team, a coach of the Mardi Gras Invitational Moot Court Team, and was selected for membership into the...

[email protected]
504-310-4088
www.proskauer.com/