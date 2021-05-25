May 25, 2021

Volume XI, Number 145

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

May 24, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Stuart E. Fross
Foley & Lardner LLP
Legal News Alert
Advertisement

OCIE Adds ESG/SRI to Routine Adviser Exam Requests

Monday, May 24, 2021

In a sign of the times, the SEC’s Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations is now including document requests relating to ESG, SRI, Impact, responsible, sustainable, green, ethical, impact or good governance investments recommended to advisory clients.  A review of OCIE’s most recent document request suggests that advisers should take a moment to revisit their preservation of all due diligence materials, including meeting notes, related to ESG investments.  Advisers can anticipate enquiry into the adviser’s “internal definition of any terms that related to ESG and/or SRI”, each factor utilized, and written policies and procedures relating to the application of such factors.  OCIE’s inquiry will include adherence to the UN Principles for Responsible Investment and written documentation of the adviser’s consideration of these principles in its investment processes.  OCIE will request also a 15-step table of every ESG investment, including how that investment scored on the adviser’s ESG scoring system.  While the balance of the exam request is to be expected (all ESG advertising, all performance returns, all books and records, all vendor contracts, all client agreements, etc.) some aspects of OICE’s line of enquiry may not be as intuitive.  OCIE is interested in (i) how profitable ESG investing turns out to be – looking for top 5 winners and losers; (ii) the adviser’s due diligence files and “personal notes” of meetings with management of portfolio companies, of meetings with customers and/or with investment consultants; and (iii) the receipt of any awards.  For advisers that engage external firms to conduct periodic mock SEC exams, one would think ESG compliance testing might be included in your next exercise.

Advertisement
© 2021 Foley & Lardner LLPNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 144
Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Stuart E. Fross, Foley Lardner, Securities lawyer, Finance Attorney
Stuart E. Fross
Partner

Stuart Fross is a partner and business lawyer with Foley & Lardner LLP where he concentrates his practice on securities laws and regulations, as part of the Private Equity & Venture Capital, Transactional & Securities and International Practices.

Mr. Fross’ main focus is investment managers and pooled investment vehicles, including U.S. registered open-end, closed end and exchange traded funds, bank collective investment funds (with an emphasis a stable value funds), UCITS funds, as well as private funds, organized in the US and...

sfross@foley.com
617-50-3382
www.foley.com
www.foley.com/blogs/
Advertisement
Advertisement