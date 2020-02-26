February 26, 2020

 

Guy Brenner
Caroline L. Guensberg
Proskauer Rose LLP
OFCCP Launches Online Contractor Compliance Institute

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

On February 21, 2020, OFCCP launched an online training platform called the Contractor Compliance Institute (“CCI”). In announcing the release of CCI, the agency stated it “created the CCI curriculum specifically for federal contractors, furthering [OFCCP’s] commitment to provide meaningful compliance assistance.” Contractors can create a CCI account and register for free, on-demand courses.

Currently, only one course is being offered through the site—a two-hour training entitled “The Path to Compliance: Understanding Expectations to Governance.” The training provides a broad overview of OFCCP’s requirements and is made up of four modules. Two of the four modules cover the posting and notice requirements of the laws enforced by OFCCP. The remaining modules cover the OFCCP’s legal authority and OFCCP’s recordkeeping and applicant tracking requirements. Throughout the training, participants are encouraged to contact OFCCP’s toll-free help line with questions or requests for clarification regarding course content. OFCCP states the course is designed for compensation managers, hiring managers, human resources managers, front line supervisors/managers, and recruiters.

OFCCP has announced that it will be releasing additional resources through CCI, including trainings related to Section 503 Focused Reviews and Functional Affirmative Action Programs, and “interactive, online tools for employers and employees to know their rights and responsibilities under Federal employment laws.”

