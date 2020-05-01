OFCCP Posts Guidance on Upcoming Veteran Focused Reviews

Friday, May 1, 2020

As anticipated, but with little fanfare, OFCCP has published a VEVRAA Focused Review landing page. Much like the page it created for Section 503 Individuals with Disabilities Focused Reviews, the Agency’s veterans technical assistance page provides FAQs and Best Practices.

With the recent approval of the VEVRAA Scheduling Letter and the release of this technical assistance we can likely anticipate OFCCP will in the near future start initiating the VEVRAA Focused Reviews from the November 2019 CSAL list. Although the Agency continues to work through the March 2019 CSAL, including Section 503 focused reviews, it is now poised to begin sending VEVRAA focused review scheduling letters.

Important things to note from the FAQs:

Contrary to information we had previously heard, all VEVRAA focused reviews on the supplemental scheduling list issued in November 2019 will include an on-site review . The FAQ notes OFCCP may or may not retain this requirement for future scheduling lists.

VEVRAA focused reviews will take place at contractors’ corporate headquarters and/or establishment locations.

As a reminder, OFCCP recently re-evaluated the veteran hiring benchmark. A contractor’s work towards this benchmark will undoubtedly be a part of the VEVRAA Focused reviews, as will the company’s compliance with the Agency’s veteran spouse directive.

We will continue to monitor the landing page and provide information as new updates are posted.