September 23, 2022

Volume XII, Number 266

61

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

September 22, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

September 21, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

September 20, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Lauren B. Hicks
Leigh M. Nason
T. Scott Kelly

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
Our Insights

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

OFCCP’s Revised Compensation Directive [PODCAST]

Friday, September 23, 2022

In this podcast, Lauren Hicks, Leigh Nason, and Scott Kelly discuss Directive 2022-01, which the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) revised and renamed on August 18, 2022. The speakers cover how the new directive, which amends the agency’s guidance suggesting that federal contractors must perform annual pay equity audits to comply with affirmative action programming (AAP) regulatory requirements, walks back language regarding the documentation required to demonstrate compliance with compensation analysis obligations. The speakers also discuss how the revised guidance imposes new burdens for contractors and offer insights into the reasons fueling the agency’s changes regarding conducting compensation analyses and evaluations.

© 2022, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 266
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Lauren B. Hicks
Of Counsel

*Currently licensed in Indiana only.

Lauren Hicks devotes the majority of her practice to representing federal contractors and subcontractors in compliance evaluations and administrative enforcement actions triggered by the United States Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP).

Ms. Hicks counsels employers on the preparation, management, and defense of their affirmative action programs and related matters, including jurisdictional analyses and preventative strategies. She has extensive experience with investigating and resolving systemic...

[email protected]
404-870-1838
www.ogletree.com
Leigh M. Nason
Leigh Nason, Federal Contractors, OFCCP, Ogletree Deakins, Shareholder, Attorney
Shareholder

Leigh Nason is a shareholder in the Columbia, South Carolina office of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak and Stewart, P.C., and chairs the firm’s Affirmative Action/OFCCP Compliance Practice Group.  She currently devotes the majority of her practice to representing federal contractors and subcontractors in compliance evaluations and administrative enforcement actions triggered by the United States Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP).

[email protected]
803-252-1300
www.ogletree.com
T. Scott Kelly
T. Scott Kelly, Defense Contracting Attorney, Shareholder, Ogletree Deakins Law firm
Shareholder

Scott Kelly provides practical solutions for federal contractors and subcontractors across the United States to comply with the ever-changing affirmative action obligations imposed by doing business with the federal government.  He advocates on behalf of his clients in compliance evaluations and administrative enforcement actions triggered by the United States Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP).  Mr. Kelly assists manufacturing, transportation, construction, food processing, hospitality, healthcare, and financial institutions...

[email protected]
205-986-1024
www.ogletree.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement