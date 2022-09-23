OFCCP’s Revised Compensation Directive [PODCAST]

*Currently licensed in Indiana only.

Lauren Hicks devotes the majority of her practice to representing federal contractors and subcontractors in compliance evaluations and administrative enforcement actions triggered by the United States Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP).

Ms. Hicks counsels employers on the preparation, management, and defense of their affirmative action programs and related matters, including jurisdictional analyses and preventative strategies. She has extensive experience with investigating and resolving systemic...