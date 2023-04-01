April 1, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 91
49

March 31, 2023

March 30, 2023

March 29, 2023

D. Jacques Smith
Randall A. Brater
Nadia Patel
Morgan R. Pankow
Laura Zell

ArentFox Schiff LLP
Ophthalmology Distributer and Owner Oppose Government Request for $490 Million Award After Jury Verdict

Friday, March 31, 2023

A federal jury in Milwaukee recently returned a verdict against the Cameron-Ehlen Group, Inc., d/b/a Precision Lens, and its owner, Paul Ehlen, for paying kickbacks to induce surgeons to use Precision Lens products in connection with cataract surgeries paid for by Medicare.

After a six-week trial, the jury found Precision Lens and Ehlen violated the Anti-Kickback Statute and the False Claims Act when paying for physicians’ travel and entertainment expenses. The defendants frequently flew physicians on private jets to luxurious vacation destinations for hunting, golfing, skiing, and fishing vacations. Many physicians were also treated to Broadway musicals and premier sporting events, such as the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia and the College Football National Championship game in Miami, Florida. According to DOJ’s press release, Precision Lens maintained a secret slush fund that was used to finance many of these trips. The jury found that the defendants submitted 64,575 fraudulent claims to Medicare that resulted in approximately $43.76 million in damages.

After the verdict, the US Attorney’s Office in Minnesota requested that the Court enter judgment in the amount of $489.529 million approximately $131.083 million in treble damages and $358.445 million in per-claim statutory penalties. The defendants vigorously oppose the government’s request, arguing that the government’s “taint theory”—under which every claim in a “taint period” is automatically and inherently false so long as the government proves a “causation free” AKS violation—was previously rejected by the Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit in U.S. ex rel. Cairns v. DS Medical LLC, 42 F.4th 828, 835 (8th Cir. 2022). The defendants also argued that the requested amount is excessive under the Fifth and Eighth Amendments as overly punitive and unconstitutional, particularly because the Medicare program allegedly received full value for the services reimbursed by the claims.

The case is United States ex rel. Fesenmaier v. The Cameron-Ehlen Group Inc. et al., No. 0:13-cv-03003 (RHK/FLN) (D. Minn.), and DOJ’s press release regarding the verdict is available here.

Other Healthcare Fraud News

On March 28, 2023, a Utah man pled guilty in New Jersey federal court for his role in a scheme to violate the Anti-Kickback Statute. According to DOJ’s press release, the man owned and operated, with others, entities that arranged and/or conducted different medical tests and paid kickbacks and bribes to obtain referrals and orders for cancer genetic screening tests, regardless of medical necessity. As a result, the conspiracy caused a loss to the government and private health insurers of approximately $89 million. Read DOJ’s press release here.

Two Houston residents, co-owners of Hefty Healthcare Services, Inc., were sentenced to 36 months imprisonment and 14 months imprisonment after pleading guilty to paying kickbacks to marketers and a physician in exchange for patient referrals. One of the defendants also bribed another doctor to issue orders for home health services which were not medically necessary. The two defendants must also pay nearly $1.5 million in restitution to Medicare. Read DOJ’s press release here.

© 2023 ArentFox Schiff LLPNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 90
D. Jacques Smith Attorney Litigation ArentFox Schiff Washington DC
D. Jacques Smith
Partner and Complex Litigation Practice Co-Leader

Jacques focuses his practice on government investigations and enforcement. Recognized as one of the top False Claims Act practitioners in the country, his clients largely encompass all branches of health care and life sciences. He has more than 30 years of experience handling jury, bench, and administrative trials in a variety of civil and criminal cases in state and federal courts throughout the country. Jacques excels at handling complex commercial disputes and internal investigations and responding to government inquiries. 

Jacques is...

[email protected]
202-857-6154
www.afslaw.com
Randall A. Brater
Randall A. Brater Litigation Attorney ArentFox Schiff Washington DC
Partner

Randy routinely litigates high-stakes matters in state and federal courts, including preliminary injunctions, motions practice, jury and bench trials, arbitrations, and mediation.

Randy often handles matters related to investigations and the False Claims Act, municipal bond finance, and trademark litigation. Randy also has represented agricultural chemical manufacturers in numerous data compensation disputes arising under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), environmental actions under CERCLA, employment, trade secret...

[email protected]
202-715-8472
www.afslaw.com
Nadia Patel
Nadia Patel Business Litigation Lawyer ArentFox Schiff
Associate

Nadia regularly represents individuals and businesses involved in a variety of commercial litigation in state and federal court, including cases involving contract claims, Lanham Act violations, and litigation arising out of corporate transactions.  Recently, Nadia has represented foreign companies in civil litigation involving alleged violations of the Cuban Liberty and Democratic Solidarity (LIBERTAD) Act.  Nadia also represents employers in employment-related litigation, including matters involving violations of restrictive covenants, the Defend Trade Secret Act, and state trade secret...

[email protected]
202-775-5716
www.afslaw.com
Morgan R. Pankow
Morgan Pankow Complex Litigation Attorney Arent Fox
Associate

Morgan is an Associate in the Complex Litigation group focusing on complex commercial disputes and white collar defense.

Morgan focuses his practice on complex commercial disputes involving both businesses and national health care providers, as well as white collar defense. As a member of the COVID-19 Task Force, he has counseled clients regarding legal issues stemming from the pandemic, including disputes involving force majeure and contractual impracticability. Morgan is also part of a team representing a large group of landowners...

[email protected]
202-857-6495
www.afslaw.com
Laura Zell
Laura Zell Associate ArentFox Schiff LLP
Associate

Laura specializes in intellectual property litigation, with a focus on trademark, trade dress, and copyright infringement, and complex litigation, as well as white collar defense and internal and government investigations. Laura has served as the lead associate at trademark and white collar trials in federal court, providing her with significant experience in all phases of litigation, ranging from discovery, motions practice, and witness preparation to direct and cross-examinations and post-trial motions.  

Intellectual Property...

[email protected]
202-857-6032
www.afslaw.com/