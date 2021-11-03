November 3, 2021

Volume XI, Number 307
November 03, 2021

November 02, 2021

November 01, 2021

Article By

George Carroll Whipple, III

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Workforce Bulletin

OSHA ETS Coming Soon, OSHA Cracks Down on States, and EEOC Updates Guidance [VIDEO]

Wednesday, November 3, 2021

This week, government agencies at both the federal and state level are preparing for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA’s) vaccine emergency temporary standard (ETS).

Employer Anticipation Builds for OSHA ETS

All eyes are on DC as the wait continues for OSHA’s COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing ETS, for employers with 100 or more employees. Last week, the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) held more than 100 meetings with stakeholders to aid in its review of OSHA’s proposed ETS. OIRA completed its review on Monday, and the ETS is expected to be released imminently.

OSHA Cracks Down on States

OSHA has sent warning letters to Arizona, Utah, and South Carolina regarding the agency’s COVID-19 health care ETS, released in June of this year. These three states operate their own OSHA state plans but have yet to adopt a health care ETS that is at least as protective as the agency’s. Some see OSHA’s warning as a sign of increased enforcement with the coming vaccine ETS.

EEOC Updates Guidance for Religious Accommodations

Last week, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) added a section to its COVID-19 guidance focused on religious exemptions for mandatory vaccine policies. Read more about the updated guidance.

©2021 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 307
George Carroll Whipple III
George Carroll Whipple, III
Member

GEORGE CARROLL WHIPPLE, III, is a Member of the Firm in the Employment, Labor, and Workforce Management practice, in the New York office of Epstein Becker Green. He hosts the firm's innovative weekly video program, Employment Law This Week.

Mr. Whipple:

  • Counsels employers on workplace issues, including hiring and promotion, firing and discipline, wage and hour, and the implementation of employment policies, to ensure compliance with federal and state laws

  • ...
gwhipple@ebglaw.com
212-351-3773
www.ebglaw.com
