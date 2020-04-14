OSHA Issues COVID-19 Alert Identifying Safety Tips for Package Delivery Workers

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

In light of the ongoing safety concerns related to COVID-19, OSHA issued an alert identifying various voluntary safety measures that employers can take to keep package delivery workers safe from exposure to coronavirus. OSHA’s safety tips included:

Establishing flexible work hours (e.g., staggered shifts) where feasible;

Minimizing interaction between drivers and customers by leaving deliveries at loading docks, doorsteps or other locations that do not require person-to-person exposures;

Promoting personal hygiene. If workers do not have access to soap and water for handwashing, provide alcohol-based hand rubs containing at least 60 percent alcohol. Provide disinfectants and disposable towels workers can use to clean work surfaces, including vehicle interiors;

Allowing workers to wear masks over their nose and mouth to prevent them from spreading the virus;

Using Environmental Protection Agency-approved cleaning chemicals from List N or that have label claims against the coronavirus; and

Encouraging workers to report any safety and health concerns.

This alert is intended only to educate and protect employees during the coronavirus pandemic but does not impose any specific obligations on employers. OSHA continues to enforce all applicable safety standards and has received a significant number of worker complaints related to COVID-19. It is important for employers to assess what policies and procedures it has implemented to address safety issues related to COVID-19.