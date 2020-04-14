April 14, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

April 14, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 13, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 12, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Raymond Perez, II
Jackson Lewis P.C.
OSHA Law Blog

OSHA Issues COVID-19 Alert Identifying Safety Tips for Package Delivery Workers

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

In light of the ongoing safety concerns related to COVID-19, OSHA issued an alert identifying various voluntary safety measures that employers can take to keep package delivery workers safe from exposure to coronavirus.  OSHA’s safety tips included:

  • Establishing flexible work hours (e.g., staggered shifts) where feasible;

  • Minimizing interaction between drivers and customers by leaving deliveries at loading docks, doorsteps or other locations that do not require person-to-person exposures;

  • Promoting personal hygiene. If workers do not have access to soap and water for handwashing, provide alcohol-based hand rubs containing at least 60 percent alcohol. Provide disinfectants and disposable towels workers can use to clean work surfaces, including vehicle interiors;

  • Allowing workers to wear masks over their nose and mouth to prevent them from spreading the virus;

  • Using Environmental Protection Agency-approved cleaning chemicals from List N or that have label claims against the coronavirus; and

  • Encouraging workers to report any safety and health concerns.

This alert is intended only to educate and protect employees during the coronavirus pandemic but does not impose any specific obligations on employers.  OSHA continues to enforce all applicable safety standards and has received a significant number of worker complaints related to COVID-19.  It is important for employers to assess what policies and procedures it has implemented to address safety issues related to COVID-19. 

Jackson Lewis P.C. © 2020

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Raymond Perez, Attorney, Jackson Lewis Law Firm, FLSA, Atlanta, Georgia
Raymond Perez, II
Of Counsel

Raymond “Ray” Perez is of Counsel in the Atlanta, Georgia, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. 

Mr. Perez practices in all areas of labor and employment law with a focus on FLSA/Wage-Hour laws, employment discrimination, immigration matters, unemployment compensation, occupational safety and health (OSHA), affirmative action programs and policies (OFCCP), employment policies and handbooks, personnel and Form I-9 audits, contract issues, federal contractor provisions and responsibilities, litigation in all forums and litigation avoidance and defense...

Raymond.Perez@jacksonlewis.com
404-586-1895
www.jacksonlewis.com