Outcomes in Patients With Mild TBI Without Acute Intracranial Traumatic Injury

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

A new study was recently released by the researchers involved with Track-TBI. The Track-TBI studies involve patients with traumatic brain injury who have been seen at 18 Level I trauma centers in the United States from January 1, 2014, to December 31, 2018.

This most recent study published in JAMA Network Open was designed to look at two-week and six-month recovery outcomes in a cohort of patients with mild TBI, a Glasgow Coma Score of 15, and a negative CT scan. The study included 991 participants, of which 64% were male and 36% were female. The participants were followed at both two weeks and six months after their injury. Only 27% reported a functional recovery two weeks after injury utilizing a GOS-E SCORE of 8 (functional recovery). At six months, 56% of the participants still had an incomplete recovery.

This is yet again another study debunking the myth that everyone recovers.

The citation for this study is Madhok, Debbie Y., et al. “Outcomes in Patients With Mild Traumatic Brain Injury Without Acute Intracranial Traumatic Injury.” JAMA Network Open 5.8 (2022): e2223245-e2223245.