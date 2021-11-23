November 23, 2021

Volume XI, Number 327
Article By

Harry Sporidis
Barry D. Alexander

Polsinelli PC
Outside the Beltway of Health Care - Episode 8 [PODCAST]

Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Polsinelli is pleased to release the eighth episode of “Outside the Beltway of Health Care.” Hosted by Polsinelli Health Care’s Harry Sporidis, Senior Policy Advisor, and Barry Alexander, Shareholder, this podcast will provide timely analysis on topics being debated in Congress that affect health care and the health care sector.

On today’s episode, Harry and Barry discuss the lottery of OSHA and updates from The Hill with guest star Lindsay Ryan from Polsinelli's Labor and Employment group.

 

Harry Sporidis
Senior Policy Advisor

Drawing on over 20 years of public policy and advocacy experience, Harry Sporidis provides clients with senior level proficiency in crafting solutions to legislative and regulatory challenges. He has worked closely with House and Senate Republicans and Democrats over his career on a wide range of issue areas including the environment, health care, transportation, trade, energy, and financial services.

Harry began his career on Capitol Hill, providing policy counsel to several members of the House of Representatives. Shortly after Republicans gained control of the House in 1994,...

Shareholder

Barry Alexander provides strategic legal advice to a wide range of health care providers, specialty pharmaceutical and medical device companies, and private equity investors on the complex legal and regulatory environment surrounding the health care industry and the implications to business operations and success in a dynamically changing health care market.

Whether an acquisition or sale, establishing clinically integrated networks, negotiating complex agreements and joint ventures with health care systems and strategic partners, addressing...

