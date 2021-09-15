September 15, 2021

Volume XI, Number 258

 

Jonathan Tycko

Tycko & Zavareei LLP
The Garrulous Gavel

Owning Our History with Robert Eager [PODCAST]

This time on the Garrulous Gavel, we sit down with Robert Eager, founder of Own Your History. After retiring from a career as a successful corporate lawyer, Bob reconnected with his education in history, and set out to help the next generation of students grapple with the inequality that has marred much of U.S. history. We'll talk with Bob about the work of Own Your History, coming to grips with his own family's role in slavery and Jim Crow, and why he thinks it's so crucial for students to learn about the gaps between our democratic ideals and the reality of cruelty and discrimination. Then, we'll find out why Bob enjoys collaborating with grad students, and what kinds of support Own Your History needs to sustain its important work.

 

© 2021 by Tycko & Zavareei LLPNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 257
Mr. Tycko has represented clients in numerous qui tam whistleblowing cases, in areas including Medicare fraud, government contracts fraud, and tax fraud. In addition, with the 2010 passage of the Dodd-Frank Act, Mr. Tycko’s practice has expanded into representation of whistleblowers in the areas of securities and commodities, and violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Mr. Tycko focuses his practice on civil litigation, with special concentrations in whistleblower cases, consumer class actions, unfair competition litigation, employment litigation and housing litigation.

