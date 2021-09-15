Owning Our History with Robert Eager [PODCAST]
This time on the Garrulous Gavel, we sit down with Robert Eager, founder of Own Your History. After retiring from a career as a successful corporate lawyer, Bob reconnected with his education in history, and set out to help the next generation of students grapple with the inequality that has marred much of U.S. history. We'll talk with Bob about the work of Own Your History, coming to grips with his own family's role in slavery and Jim Crow, and why he thinks it's so crucial for students to learn about the gaps between our democratic ideals and the reality of cruelty and discrimination. Then, we'll find out why Bob enjoys collaborating with grad students, and what kinds of support Own Your History needs to sustain its important work.