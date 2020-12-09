Pardon My Drone

Tuesday, December 8, 2020

If we think about drones, we probably think about remote controlled assassination machines manned by the Mossad or “fly-through” tours of the homes of the rich and famous. What we (or at least I) didn’t think about were artificially intelligent police drones that can be sent out by 911 dispatchers to the scene of the crime and follow the bad guys around until they do something they can be arrested for. At least four U.S. cities currently use these remotely-controlled – and self-controlled – investigation tools. No more out-of-shape cops trying to climb chain link fences in hot pursuit of more fit criminals! Hill Street Drones.

Drones use is now exploding in creativity. “Dehogifier” drones with heat sensors will tell you when wild hogs are destroying your crops. The Spotify Party Drone hovers over you in line at festivals to play your favorite songs. Russia and China are using drones disguised as birds.

Which started me thinking. Now that smart drones have utterly transformed warfare and policing, not to mention real estate, what’s next? I have ideas: