January 24, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 24

47

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

January 23, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Lynn L. Bergeson
Carla N. Hutton

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Toxic Substances Control Act Blog

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Petition Filed to Add Bisphenol A Epoxy Resin Copolymer to List of Chemical Substances Subject to Superfund Excise Tax

Monday, January 23, 2023

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced on January 19, 2023, that it received a petition requesting the addition of 4,4′-isopropylidenediphenol-epichlorohydrin copolymer (bisphenol A epoxy resin) to the list of taxable substances under Section 4672(a) of the Internal Revenue Code. 88 Fed. Reg. 3478. The petitioner is Westlake Epoxy Inc., an exporter of 4,4′-isopropylidenediphenol-epichlorohydrin copolymer. According to the petition, “4,4′-Isopropylidenediphenol-Epichlorohydrin Copolymer is a Bisphenol A Epoxy Resin and is used for Epoxide Resin. 4,4′-Isopropylidenediphenol-Epichlorohydrin Copolymer is derived from the taxable chemicals benzene, propylene, chlorine, and sodium hydroxide and produced predominantly from epichlorohydrin and bisphenol-A via a two-step glycidation reaction sequence. Taxable chemicals comprise 92.98 percent of the final product.” Comments and requests for a public hearing are due March 20, 2023. More information on the Superfund excise tax on chemicals is available in our July 13, 2022, memorandum, “Superfund Tax on Chemicals: What You Need to Know to Comply,” and our May 19, 2022, memorandum, “Reinstated Superfund Excise Tax Imposed on Certain Chemical Substances.”

©2023 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 23
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Lynn Bergeson, Campbell PC, Toxic Substances Control Act Attorney, federal insecticide lawyer, industrial biotechnology legal counsel, Food Drug Administration law
Lynn L. Bergeson
Managing Partner

Lynn L. Bergeson has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), European Union Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), and especially how these regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Her knowledge of and involvement in the policy process allows her to develop client-focused strategies whether...

[email protected]
202-557-3801
www.lawbc.com
Carla N. Hutton
Carla Hutto, Bergeson Campbell PC environmental law regulatory analyst,Toxic Substances Control Act law attorney
Regulatory Analyst

Since 1996, Carla Hutton has monitored, researched, and written about regulatory and legislative issues that may potentially affect Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) clients. She is responsible for creating a number of monthly and quarterly regulatory updates for B&C's clients, as well as other documents, such as chemical-specific global assessments of regulatory developments and trends. She authors memoranda for B&C clients on regulatory and legislative developments, providing information that is focused, timely and applicable to client...

[email protected]
202-557-3809
www.lawbc.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement