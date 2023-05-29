May 29, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 149
Advertisement

10

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

May 27, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 26, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

TCSA Blog at Bergeson Campbell

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
All Things Chemical Podcast

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

PFAS under REACH — A Conversation with Jane S. Vergnes, Ph.D. [Podcast]

Sunday, May 28, 2023

This week I had the pleasure of speaking with Dr. Jane Vergnes, Director of Toxicology and Vice President, Scientific Affairs, here at B&C and its consulting affiliate, The Acta Group (Acta®), about the regulation of PFAS under REACH. Many of our listeners know the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) released on February 7 its long-awaited restriction proposal for the regulation of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in the European Union (EU) under the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) regulations. The proposal is a monster -- complex, far-ranging, and very consequential. The six-month consultation period is open until late September, and regulated entities on both sides of the Atlantic are urged to read and comment on the proposal. Jane and I cover lot of territory in our discussion. We discuss the risk options ECHA considered, what it has proposed, some legal vulnerabilities with the approach ECHA has taken that commentators are discussing, and how best to prepare for the final restrictions, whenever they are issued and in whatever form.

©2023 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 148
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

TCSA Blog at Bergeson Campbell

Perhaps nothing is more complex in the business world than working optimally at the intersection of science, law, and policy. Regulatory compliance, product approvals, product stewardship, and product defense must keep pace with scientific developments, technological innovations, and competitive pressures. Helping you get your products to market faster, more efficiently, and without restriction than your competitors, and keeping them there -- with powerful solutions for regulatory, political, and scientific challenges in any jurisdiction

[email protected]
202-557-3801
www.tscablog.com