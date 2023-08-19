August 19, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 231
Podcast Episode 106: Chris Truong, Summer Associate

Thursday, August 17, 2023

This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Chris Truong, a summer associate in Foley’s Milwaukee office. Chris reflects on growing up in Keller, Texas, attending Texas A&M University and the University of Illinois College of Law . He discusses working as a biomedical engineering before deciding to go to law school. He outlines his decision making in attending law school and what the initial transition was like. He also discusses his 1L summer working for Foley client Johnson Controls and his experience as a 2L summer associate. Finally, Chris provides advice on the importance of maximizing the law school experience. Listen to the full discussion below.   

 

You can also find, and subscribe, to this podcast on all major podcast platforms including iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify and Google Play.

