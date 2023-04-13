April 13, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 103
Advertisement

48

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

April 13, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 12, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 11, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 10, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Delia A. Deschaine

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Health Law Advisor

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Podcast: Legal and Regulatory Landscape for Psychedelics as Therapies – Diagnosing Health Care

Thursday, April 13, 2023

In this episode of the Diagnosing Health Care Podcast Renewed interest in the potential benefits of psychedelic treatments has led to an upsurge in research. Is the first FDA approval of a psychedelic for therapeutic use on the horizon?

On this episode, Epstein Becker Green attorneys Delia Deschaine, Lisa Gora, and Jessika Tuazon examine the history of psychedelic substances in the United States and discuss the evolving legal and regulatory considerations impacting the development, approval, distribution, and use of psychedelic therapies in the United States.

©2023 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 103
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Delia A. Deschaine
Member

DELIA A. DESCHAINE is a Member of the Firm in the Health Care and Life Sciences practice, in the firm’s Washington, DC, office. Named to the Washington DC Rising Stars list (2018-2020) in the areas of Food & Drugs and Cannabis Law, Ms. Deschaine understands the most significant U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) legal and compliance risks that her clients face and knows how to address them. Her advice is informed by a background in defending clients in government enforcement...

[email protected]
202-861-1896
www.ebglaw.com