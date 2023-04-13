Podcast: Legal and Regulatory Landscape for Psychedelics as Therapies – Diagnosing Health Care

Thursday, April 13, 2023

In this episode of the Diagnosing Health Care Podcast: Renewed interest in the potential benefits of psychedelic treatments has led to an upsurge in research. Is the first FDA approval of a psychedelic for therapeutic use on the horizon?

On this episode, Epstein Becker Green attorneys Delia Deschaine, Lisa Gora, and Jessika Tuazon examine the history of psychedelic substances in the United States and discuss the evolving legal and regulatory considerations impacting the development, approval, distribution, and use of psychedelic therapies in the United States.