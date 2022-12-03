December 3, 2022

Volume XII, Number 337

6

December 02, 2022

December 01, 2022

Health Care and Life Sciences Practice Group

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Health Law Advisor

Podcast: Post-Dobbs: Access to Reproductive Health Care and Abortion-Inducing Drugs – Diagnosing Health Care

Thursday, December 1, 2022

In this episode of the Diagnosing Health Care Podcast:  In the aftermath of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, important questions have emerged about the current legal and regulatory landscape surrounding patient access to drugs that have historically been used to induce abortions.

How can health care providers and pharmacies navigate these new restrictions?

On this episode, Epstein Becker Green attorneys Delia Deschaine, Spreeha Choudhury, and Jessika Tuazon discuss the impact of the Dobbs decision on pharmacies and pharmacists, including patient access to certain reproductive health or abortion-inducing medications, dispensing of drugs, and scope of professional practice requirements.

 

 

©2022 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.
Health Care and Life Sciences Practice Group

Epstein Becker Green has served as a thought leader in the health care industry for more than 40 years.

Health care is in our genes. The breadth of experience delivered by our Health Care and Life Sciences practice—to all players throughout every sector of the health care delivery system—sets us apart. We know the industry inside and out. You might say, it’s in our genes.

[email protected]
312.499.1421
www.ebglaw.com
www.healthlawadvisor.com
