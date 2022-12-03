Podcast: Post-Dobbs: Access to Reproductive Health Care and Abortion-Inducing Drugs – Diagnosing Health Care

Thursday, December 1, 2022

In this episode of the Diagnosing Health Care Podcast: In the aftermath of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, important questions have emerged about the current legal and regulatory landscape surrounding patient access to drugs that have historically been used to induce abortions.

How can health care providers and pharmacies navigate these new restrictions?

On this episode, Epstein Becker Green attorneys Delia Deschaine, Spreeha Choudhury, and Jessika Tuazon discuss the impact of the Dobbs decision on pharmacies and pharmacists, including patient access to certain reproductive health or abortion-inducing medications, dispensing of drugs, and scope of professional practice requirements.