August 26, 2021

August 26, 2021

August 25, 2021

August 24, 2021

Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Keller and Heckman LLP
The Daily Intake

Pop-Tarts Challenged for Fruit Content

Thursday, August 26, 2021

An Illinois consumer has filed a class action lawsuit against Kellogg in federal court, claiming that Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts’ packaging is misleading because the product contains less strawberry than implied by the packaging.  The complaint highlights that the ingredient declaration indicates that the product “contains 2% or less” of dried strawberries, pears, and apples and speculates that apple and pear could be more prominent than the strawberry component. In addition, the complaint notes that the product contains Red 40 as an ingredient, which allegedly misleads the consumer into thinking there is more strawberry in the product.

The plaintiffs in this case raised that the Pop Tarts are not described as being strawberry flavored.  The complaint compared the label of the Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts to other brands’ strawberry toaster pastries, like Great Value and Clover Valley, which describe the products on the front of the package as being “artificially and naturally flavored.” The Pop Tarts are described as being “Frosted Strawberry” without reference to being flavored.

The newly filed complaint is similar to our previous post on a similar complaint concerning Kashi Strawberry Bars.  Kellogg has yet to respond but will be able to draw from the motion to dismiss it filed earlier this year in response to an analogous Sheehan & Associates complaint concerning Strawberry Pop Tarts filed in New York District Court in the fall of 2020.

© 2021 Keller and Heckman LLP
Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Keller and Heckman offers global food and drug services to its clients. Our comprehensive and extensive food and drug practice is one of the largest in the world. We promote, protect, and defend products made by the spectrum of industries regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Commission and Member States authorities in the European Union (EU) and similar authorities throughout the world. The products we help get to market include foods, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, veterinary products, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. In addition...

fooddrug@khlaw.com
202-434-4100
www.khlaw.com
