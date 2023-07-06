July 6, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 187
Advertisement

54

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

July 06, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 05, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 04, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Keith Paul Bishop

Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
California Corporate and Securities Law

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Pre-Merger Non-Solicitation Ban Yields No Antitrust Claim

Thursday, July 6, 2023

It is rare that for an employer to instruct its employees not to try to lure aware a competitor's customers.  It is rarer still when an employer fires an employee for doing so.  These may be rare events, but apparently (or at least allegedly) they have happened:

Amidst a corporate merger, a sales executive is told there are limitations on how he can compete for the merging partner’s clients. He loses sales commissions and is terminated for poor sales performance.  Does he have standing to assert a cause of action under the Cartwright Act, California’s antitrust statute? (Bus. & Prof. Code, § 16700 et seq.)  On the particular facts alleged in this case, the answer is clearly no.

Ahn v. Stewart Title Guaranty Co., 2023 WL 4343144 (Cal. Ct. App. July 5, 2023).  According to the court, the executive's problem was that his injury did not arise from the alleged anticompetitive aspects of the agreement, but rather from conduct that emphasized the competitors' competitive differences.  Therefore there was antitrust injury with the result that the plaintiff lacked standing.

© 2010-2023 Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 187
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Keith Paul Bishop, Corporate Transactions Lawyer, finance securities attorney, Allen Matkins Law Firm
Keith Paul Bishop
Partner

Keith Bishop works with privately held and publicly traded companies on federal and state corporate and securities transactions, compliance, and governance matters. He is highly-regarded for his in-depth knowledge of the distinctive corporate and regulatory requirements faced by corporations in the state of California.

While many law firms have a great deal of expertise in federal or Delaware corporate law, Keith’s specific focus on California corporate and securities law is uncommon. A former California state regulator of securities and financial institutions, Keith has decades of...

[email protected]
949-851-5428
www.allenmatkins.com
www.calcorporatelaw.com/