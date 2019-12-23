December 23, 2019

 

Article By
Robert Y. Maples
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
President Trump Signs Appropriation Packages Extending Vital Programs Like EB-5 and Preventing a Government Shutdown

Monday, December 23, 2019

On Dec. 20, 2019, President Trump signed H.R. 1865, an eight-bill appropriations bill that extends the vital EB-5 program until Sept. 30, 2020, among other things. The president also signed H.R. 1158, a four-bill appropriations package that deals mainly with national security issues. Upon his signature,  these actions fund and maintain the operation of government until Sept. 30, 2020.

