November 12, 2020

Volume X, Number 317

 

November 12, 2020

November 11, 2020

November 10, 2020

Dee Martin
Scott H. Segal
Joshua C. Zive
Liam P. Donovan
Bracewell LLP
The PRG Pulse 2020 Post Election Webinar

Thursday, November 12, 2020

Guest Speakers for the PRG Pulse 2020 Post-Election Webinar

Michael Gottlieb: Former Counsel to President Obama and Senior Advisor on political-military affairs

Ron Minsk: Former Special Assistant to President Obama on energy and environmental affairs at the White House National Economic Council

Jeff Stein: White House Economics Reporter at The Washington Post

These all-star guest speakers joined our panel of PRG lobbyists, attorneys and strategic communications professionals to break down what we know about the 2020 election results and share what business leaders should expect.

The event covered specific industry topics including energy and environment, consumer product safety, tax, trade and others.

PRG brings government relations, strategic communications and legal representation together to help clients navigate the complex federal landscape. PRG Pulse is an up-to-the-minute multimedia resource on Election 2020

© 2020 Bracewell LLPNational Law Review, Volume X, Number 317
Dee Martin, government, relations, attorney, Bracewell law firm
Dee Martin
Partner

Dee Martin is co-head of the Policy Resolution Group, the government relations and strategic communications practice of Bracewell. She guides corporations, industry coalitions, trade associations and nonprofit organizations through the legislative, regulatory and public affairs aspects of government advocacy campaigns. Ms. Martin represents clients on a variety of issues, including energy, the environment, financial services and national security.

Her work includes regular...

dee.martin@bracewell.com
202-828-5818
www.bracewell.com
Scott H. Segal
Scott H. Segal, Energy, Natural Resources, attorney, Bracewell law firm
Partner

Scott Segal is a founding partner of PRG with over two decades of experience across a broad range of policy and communications issues, with particular experience dealing with energy, the environment, and natural resources. Other areas of experience range from healthcare to financial services to trade and manufacturing issues. A practicing lawyer, Scott assists clients with effective participation in the legislative and regulatory processes.

Scott also assists clients with strategic planning and communications in changed circumstances through public affairs...

scott.segal@bracewell.com
202-828-5845
www.bracewell.com
Joshua C. Zive
Josh Zive, Legislative Regulatory Advocacy attorney, Bracewell law firm
Senior Principal

Josh Zive is a senior principal at Bracewell with an eclectic background in legislative and regulatory advocacy, campaign finance and ethics laws, strategic communications and issues related to international trade and economic sanctions. He works closely with associations and companies involved in legal and political controversies to craft and deliver arguments that can be successful with legal, political and public audiences. No matter the forum or the specific controversy, Josh strives to serve as trusted counsel for his clients and to provide timely and practical...

joshua.zive@bracewell.com
202-828-5838
www.bracewell.com
Liam P. Donovan
Principle

Liam Donovan develops effective advocacy and communications strategies for clients on tax, infrastructure, energy and other public policy issues, and helps guide these clients through the federal legislative and regulatory process.

Liam joined Bracewell from Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), where he served as ABC’s lead on tax, energy and fiscal legislative issues for more than six years, representing the construction industry before the House, Senate, White House and federal agencies, while providing strategic guidance on the...

liam.donovan@bracewell.com
202-828-5847
www.bracewell.com/
