Thursday, November 12, 2020

Guest Speakers for the PRG Pulse 2020 Post-Election Webinar

Michael Gottlieb: Former Counsel to President Obama and Senior Advisor on political-military affairs

Ron Minsk: Former Special Assistant to President Obama on energy and environmental affairs at the White House National Economic Council

Jeff Stein: White House Economics Reporter at The Washington Post

These all-star guest speakers joined our panel of PRG lobbyists, attorneys and strategic communications professionals to break down what we know about the 2020 election results and share what business leaders should expect.

The event covered specific industry topics including energy and environment, consumer product safety, tax, trade and others.

PRG brings government relations, strategic communications and legal representation together to help clients navigate the complex federal landscape. PRG Pulse is an up-to-the-minute multimedia resource on Election 2020