Privacy Compliance Action Items for Businesses Before EOY 2020

Wednesday, December 9, 2020

One week into the final month of what has been a memorable 2020, maintaining an organization’s privacy hygiene is more pressing than ever – and includes new requirements.

From privacy policy updates mandated by the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), to all businesses needing to stay current and non-deceptive in their public disclosures in relation to evolving data collection and use practices, proper transparency updates are mission-critical. Likewise, policy updates must directly align with a business’s consumer-facing privacy controls and internal processes.

CCPA Updates

“ Every 12 Months .” The CCPA requires that “at least once every 12 months” a business review and update the processing information that the CCPA requires be included in the business’s privacy policy disclosed to consumers. As a reminder, the CCPA applies to a business’s online and offline practices regarding the collection, use, disclosure, and sale of personal information (PI), so policies must reflect the business’s interactions with consumers in the physical world as well.

The CCPA requires that a business’s privacy policy describe a business’s data processing activities only for the preceding 12 months.

Per CCPA Section 1798.130(a)(5), required disclosures include:

a list of the categories of PI a business has collected about consumers in the preceding 12 months;



a list of categories of PI a business has sold about consumers in the preceding 12 months (or a statement that it has not sold);



a list of categories of PI a business has disclosed to service providers for a business purpose in the preceding 12 months; and



designated methods for submitting consumer requests to that business, among other disclosures.

Privacy policies also must state the categories of sources from which PI is collected, identify the commercial or business purpose for collecting or selling PI, and identify the categories of third parties to whom PI was disclosed or sold.

Given that partners, products, and revenue streams can change from year to year, an update to a business’s last CCPA-related privacy policy publication may be in order. Even if processing has not changed, a business should consider documenting that it undertook such a review of its processing activities and determined that no revisions were necessary.

CCPA Regulations

A business’s need to review and perhaps update its current privacy policy is also reinforced by the still freshly minted CCPA implementing regulations, which were largely finalized in late Summer 2020. Businesses that updated privacy policies in anticipation of the CCPA’s Jan. 1, 2020, effective date, or shortly thereafter, may need to make revisions now, given the new requirements those lengthy rules ushered in.