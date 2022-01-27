January 27, 2022

Article By

Linn F. Freedman

Robinson & Cole LLP
Data Privacy + Security Insider

Privacy Tip #316 – Dabbling in Crypto? Be Wary of Rug Pulls

Thursday, January 27, 2022

It’s very hard to keep up with digital and crypto lingo. But if you are dabbling in crypto, you need to know about rug pulls. What is a rug pull you ask? According to blogger Migi Delfin, “A rug pull is a fraud scheme that tricks people into investing money in a fraudulent product. In this case, with an offer for an incredible deal, an investor is enticed to invest their hard-earned money (or, in some cases, Bitcoin and other cryptos) into a token. Essentially, what happens then is that the token developers abandon the project, taking their investors’ money, and leaving little to no trace—thanks to the anonymity offered by the exchange.”

Delfin provides a wonderfully simple explanation of how a crypto rug pull can happen and what signs to watch out for to prevent getting scammed.

Crypto rug pulls appear to be happening more frequently according to a new publication by Check Point Research (CPR). According to CPR, “to create fraudulent tokens, hackers misconfigure smart contracts.” CPR outlines how hackers do this and provides tips to avoid scam coins, including:

  • Diversity wallets

  • Ignore ads

  • Test transactions

  • Double attention to increase security.

If you are dabbling in crypto, do your due diligence research into rug pulls to understand how hackers are misconfiguring smart contracts, and follow security tips to avoid getting scammed. Remember, some deals ARE too good to be true.

Copyright © 2022 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 27
About this Author

Linn F. Freedman, Robinson Cole Law Firm, Cybersecurity and Litigation Law Attorney, Providence
Linn F. Freedman
Partner

Linn Freedman practices in data privacy and security law, cybersecurity, and complex litigation. She provides guidance on data privacy and cybersecurity compliance to a full range of public and private clients across all industries, such as construction, education, health care, insurance, manufacturing, real estate, utilities and critical infrastructure, marine, and charitable organizations. Linn is a member of the firm's Business Litigation Group and chairs its Data Privacy + Cybersecurity Team. She is also a member of the Financial Services Cyber-Compliance Team (CyFi ...

lfreedman@rc.com
401-709-3353
www.rc.com
