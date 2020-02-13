Proposed IRS 162(M) Regulations Affect Executive Compensation Arrangements

Thursday, February 13, 2020

The Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) recently proposed Regulation 122180-18 (the “Proposed Regulations”) to implement the amendments found in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the “Act”)1 to Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). The Proposed Regulations supersede the IRS guidance previously released in IRS Notice 2018-682 and remain open for comment until February 18, 2020; however, many aspects of the Proposed Regulations take immediate effect. This alert summarizes key aspects the Proposed Regulations on executive compensation arrangements.

Takeaways

Private companies may delay going public. Recently IPO’ed companies are no longer eligible for transition relief under Code Section 162(m). Some companies may therefore choose to delay going public. However, given the relatively low corporate tax rate currently in effect, the advantage of delaying Code Section 162(m) applicability is not as important as it would be if tax rates were higher.

Tax Deductibility Not a Consideration in Whether to Accelerate Awards. Under the Proposed Regulations, acceleration of the vesting of awards will not in and of itself cause the award to lose any grandfathered status. This fact provides companies more flexibility in administering their outstanding awards.

New Items to Diligence in M&A Transactions. Companies subject to Code Section 162(m) that engage in M&A transactions should now consider which, if any, target employees gained in the transaction will be Covered Employees, taking special care to diligence any previous transactions of the target in which Covered Employees may have been gained. Likewise, companies engaging in such transactions may consider adding representations from the target to acquisition documents regarding the identity of Covered Employees.

Recordkeeping Critical. Companies will need to annually identify current Covered Employees. Given that once an employee becomes a Covered Employee he or she will always remain a Covered Employee (even if he or she terminates employment or there is a break in his or her employment), companies will need to establish good recordkeeping systems to maintain lists of Covered Employees and ensure that the proper contacts in HR, Legal and Accounting are all aware of the identity of Covered Employees.

Code Section 162(m) and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Prior to the Act, Code Section 162(m) capped the tax deductible compensation paid to a public company’s CEO and three other most highly compensated executive officers (excluding the CFO) (“Covered Employees”) at $1,000,000, with an exemption for qualifying performance-based compensation. Covered Employees were determined based upon employment on the last day of a company’s taxable year.

The Act performed a major overhaul to Code Section 162(m). Its amendments included:

Removal of the performance-based compensation exemption

Expansion of the list of Covered Employees to include a company’s CFO, in addition to its CEO and three other most highly compensated executive officers

Implementation of a “once covered, always covered” standard, such that once an executive becomes a Covered Employee (effective for years beginning January 1, 2017), he or she will be subject to Code Section 162(m)’s $1M deduction limitation in all future years – including after termination

Inclusion of interim CEOs and CFOs as Covered Employees

Expansion of Code Section 162(m) applicability to include all companies required to file reports under Exchange Section 15(d), picking up companies with public debt

Highlights of the Proposed Regulations

The Proposed Regulations largely confirm the preliminary guidance issued by the IRS in Notice 2018-68 and also address several new points: