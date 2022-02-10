R&D Tax Credit: What Healthcare Professionals Should Know [PODCAST]

Thursday, February 10, 2022

Many professional healthcare practices are unaware of the existence of Research and Development (R&D) tax credits or how to claim them. Is your practice eligible? How do you claim them? Does your accountant even know what they are or how to apply for the credit? Host Ericka Adler, Roetzel Health Law practice group leader is joined by guest Brad Burch, Regional Vice President of Business Group Resources, for an in-depth discussion on the R&D tax credit. Their discussion focuses on how practices may qualify and take advantage of this potentially lucrative incentive.