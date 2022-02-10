February 10, 2022

Volume XII, Number 41
February 09, 2022

February 09, 2022

February 08, 2022

Article By

Ericka L. Adler

Roetzel & Andress LPA
Healthcare Law Alert

R&D Tax Credit: What Healthcare Professionals Should Know [PODCAST]

Thursday, February 10, 2022

Many professional healthcare practices are unaware of the existence of Research and Development (R&D) tax credits or how to claim them.  Is your practice eligible?  How do you claim them?  Does your accountant even know what they are or how to apply for the credit?  Host Ericka Adler, Roetzel Health Law practice group leader is joined by guest Brad Burch, Regional Vice President of Business Group Resources, for an in-depth discussion on the R&D tax credit. Their discussion focuses on how practices may qualify and take advantage of this potentially lucrative incentive.

©2022 Roetzel & AndressNational Law Review, Volume XII, Number 41
Ericka L. Adler Healthcare Attorney Roetzel Chicago
Ericka L. Adler
Shareholder

Ms. Adler concentrates her practice in regulatory and transactional health care law. She represents individual providers, physician groups and other health care entities (i.e. home health care agencies, DME companies, hospices, MRI facilities and surgery centers) in satisfying their day-to-day legal health care needs. Ms. Adler has extensive experience in compliance counselling, structuring and implementing complex joint ventures to comply with state and federal laws and regulations, including Stark, Anti-Kickback Statute, fee-splitting concerns, the corporate practice...

eadler@ralaw.com
312-582-1602
www.ralaw.com
