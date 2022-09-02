September 2, 2022

Volume XII, Number 245
September 01, 2022

August 31, 2022

August 30, 2022

Article By

Ericka L. Adler
Christina M. Kuta

Roetzel & Andress LPA
Roetzel HealthLaw HotSpot: State Medical Board Investigations: What Can You Expect? [VIDEO]

Thursday, September 1, 2022

Roetzel HealthLaw HotSpot® is a podcast and YouTube channel for physicians and health professionals that covers the legal issues and trends that affect the health care industry.

In this episode, host Ericka Adler, Roetzel shareholder and Health Law Practice Group Leader, is joined by fellow Roetzel attorney, Christina Kuta, to discuss the steps that healthcare providers should take when they are being investigated by their state medical board. Their discussion focuses on ways the state medical board can contact providers, why they may be contacted, what providers need to consider when responding to the medical board, and how they can expect the investigation to be handled. Ericka and Christina also discuss helpful “do’s” and “don’ts” when communicating with the medical board.

 

 

©2022 Roetzel & AndressNational Law Review, Volume XII, Number 244
Ericka L. Adler
Ms. Adler concentrates her practice in regulatory and transactional health care law.

Christina M. Kuta
Ms. Kuta focuses her practice in the areas of regulatory and transactional health care.

