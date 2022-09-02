Roetzel HealthLaw HotSpot: State Medical Board Investigations: What Can You Expect? [VIDEO]

Thursday, September 1, 2022

In this episode, host Ericka Adler, Roetzel shareholder and Health Law Practice Group Leader, is joined by fellow Roetzel attorney, Christina Kuta, to discuss the steps that healthcare providers should take when they are being investigated by their state medical board. Their discussion focuses on ways the state medical board can contact providers, why they may be contacted, what providers need to consider when responding to the medical board, and how they can expect the investigation to be handled. Ericka and Christina also discuss helpful “do’s” and “don’ts” when communicating with the medical board.