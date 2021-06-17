Recall of Deficient Infant Formula
-
Designed By Nature announced June 14, 2021 that it is recalling its Goat’s Milk Powder, Cow’s Milk Powder, and Base Milk Powder formulas with an expiration date between May 1, 2021 and June 11, 2022 because they are deficient in several nutrients required for infant formula. Furthermore, the products were not tested for the presence of Cronobacter.
-
The current product label indicates the product was “developed for all life stages.” However, the company will be changing its labeling to make clear that the products are not intended to be used for infants 12 months and younger.
-
Products marketed as infant formula must meet certain minimum nutrient requirements, and manufacturers must notify FDA prior to marketing a new formula. According to the recall notice, Designed by Nature’s formulas were not approved by FDA.