REMINDER: Renew your Drone Registrations

Thursday, November 19, 2020

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a reminder this week for all those whose drone registrations expire next month. If an individual or business registered a drone directly with the FAA through its DroneZone, you should log into your account to renew your registration. If you registered using a third-party service, you should contact that company to request DroneZone login credentials or create a new account and obtain a new registration.

The DroneZone (and its registration processes) was established in January 2018 and granted three-year registrations for $5. Remember that the FAA requires all drones to be registered, except those that weigh .55 pounds or less and are flown exclusively under the Exception for Recreational Flyers.

Check out the DroneZone here.