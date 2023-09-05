Republicans Unveil Bills Targeting ESG in Securities and Banking

Friday, September 1, 2023

In late July 2023, House Republicans on the Financial Services Committee introduced four bills targeting various business and market activities that implicate environmental, social, and governance issues. In a statement announcing the proposals, the committee stated that “[t]hese measures represent the first step in Republican efforts to combat the ESG movement by restricting politically motivated, non-material disclosure mandates, reforming the proxy voting and shareholder proposal processes, increasing transparency for federal banking regulators, and limiting the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) authority to regulate shareholder proposals.”

GUARDRAIL Act (H.R. 4790): The proposed Guiding Uniform and Responsible Disclosure Requirements and Information Limits Act of 2023 appears to target, at least in part, the SEC’s proposed climate-related disclosure rule.

It would amend the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act) by providing that “whenever pursuant to this title the Commission is engaged in rulemaking regarding disclosure obligations of issuers, the Commission shall expressly provide that an issuer is only required to disclose information in response to such disclosure obligations to the extent the issuer has determined that such information is material with respect to a voting or investment decision regarding the securities of such issuer.”

The Act, if passed, also would require the Commission to “maintain a list” on its website “that contains (A) each mandate under the Federal securities laws and regulations that requires the disclosure of non-material information; and (B) for each such disclosure mandate, an explanation of why the mandate is required.”

The bill would expressly eliminate issuer private liability for omissions involving non-material information.

It also mandates the formation of a Public Company Advisory Committee, which would “provide the Commission with advice on its rules, regulations, and policies with regard to its mission of protecting investors, maintaining fair, orderly, and efficient markets, and facilitating capital formation,” although the Commission would not be bound to “agree or act upon” the Committee’s findings or recommendations.

Finally, the Act would require the SEC to assess and issue a report on the “detrimental impact” of the European Union’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) on U.S. companies, consumers, investors and economy.

Congressman Bill Huizenga, a sponsor of the GUARDRAIL Act, said that the GUARDRAIL Act “takes positive and deliberate steps to refocus the SEC on its core mission instead of pushing a political and social agenda.”

Protecting Americans’ Retirement Savings from Politics Act (H.R. 4767): This bill addresses certain aspects of shareholder proposals, proxy voting, and the registration of proxy advisory firms.

With respect to shareholder proposals, the proposed Act provides that an issuer may exclude from company proxy materials a shareholder proposal whose subject matter “is environmental, social, or political (or a similar subject matter)” and, in contrast to current SEC guidance, “without regard to whether such shareholder proposal relates to a significant social policy issue.”

The bill also would require the SEC, every five years, to “conduct a comprehensive study and issue a report on shareholder proposals, proxy advisory firms, and the proxy process” in which it would address a laundry list of eleven topics. It would also require proxy advisory firms to be registered with the Commission.

Significantly, the bill would preclude managers of passively managed investment funds from voting securities, other than on “routine matters,” except in accordance with the voting instructions of the beneficial owner or the issuer. Otherwise, managers must abstain from voting.

Next, taking a page from certain state laws, the bill would amend the Investment Advisors Act of 1940 by mandating that, in acting in the “best interest” of the customer, “the best interest of a customer shall be determined using pecuniary factors, which may not be subordinated to or limited by non-pecuniary factors, unless the customer provides informed consent, in writing, that such non-pecuniary factors be considered,” but in that event that investment advisor must “disclose the expected pecuniary effects to the customer over a time period selected by the customer and not to exceed three years.” Pecuniary factor is defined as “a factor that a fiduciary prudently determines is expected to have a material effect on the risk or return of an investment based on appropriate investment horizons.”

Finally, under the bill, the SEC would have to undertake a study “to determine the extent to which issuers of municipal securities . . . make disclosures to investors regarding climate change and other environmental matters; and solicit public comment with respect to such study.”

American FIRST Act (H.R. 4823): The American Financial Institution Regulator Sovereignty and Transparency Act would amend various federal banking laws to limit U.S. regulators’ interactions with international organizations.

The bill would provide that the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, the Comptroller of the Currency, the Board of Directors of the FDIC, the Board of the National Credit Union Administration, and the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Administration, “may not implement a non-binding recommendation made by the Chairperson of the Financial Stability Oversight Council or contained in an Executive Order unless” the applicable regulator “provides the Committee on Financial Services of the House of Representatives (House Committee) and the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs of the Senate (Senate Committee) with— (A) notice that the [regulator] intends to implement such recommendation; (B) a report containing the proposed implementation by the [regulator] and a justification for such implementation; and (C) upon request, not later than the end of the 120-day period beginning on the date of the notice under subparagraph (A), testimony on such proposed implementation.”

The bill also would preclude these regulators from implementing a “major covered rule” without first providing the House and Senate Committees with “testimony, and a detailed economic analysis with respect to the proposed or final rule, including projections of economic costs, sectoral effects, and effects on the availability of credit, the gross domestic product, and employment.” Major covered rule is defined as a rule having an “effect, in the aggregate, on the economy of the United States of $10,000,000,000 or more during the 10-year period beginning on the date the rule takes effect; and that is intended to align or conform with a recommendation from a nongovernmental international organization (including the Financial Stability Board, the Bank for International Settlements, the Network of Central Banks and Supervisors for Greening the Financial System, and the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision).”

Additionally, the bill would prohibit these regulators from meeting with or otherwise engaging “with a covered international organization on the topic of climate-related financial risk during a calendar year unless the Federal banking regulator has issued a report” to the House and Senate Committees containing, for the previous calendar year, a “complete description of the activities of the covered international organization in which the Federal banking regulator participates (including any task force, committee, or other organizational unit thereof); and a detailed accounting of the governmental and non-governmental funding sources of the covered international organization.” “Covered international organization” is defined as the Financial Stability Board, the Network of Central Banks and Supervisors for Greening the Financial System, and the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision.

Federal banking regulators also would be required to keep a “complete record” of all interactions with “non-governmental international organizations” and issue a related report annually to the House and Senate Committees.

Businesses Over Activists Act (H.R. 4655): This bill would preclude the SEC from compelling an issuer to include in company proxy materials “any shareholder proposal” or related discussion of such a proposal.

While on its face the bill is not ESG focused, its sponsor, Congressman Ralph Norman, made that focus clear: “ESG is an evil pollutant that must be eradicated from corporations and businesses. Ultimately, the Businesses Over Activists Act would preserve the first amendment rights of corporations and impede economic damages stemming from the misuse of resources delegated to the management of these politicized proposals. The SEC should not and does not have the authority to compel companies to include ESG proposals.”

Taking the Temperature: We have frequently discussed Republican-led anti-ESG initiatives at the state level in the U.S. Numerous Republican-controlled state legislatures have enacted laws mandating divestment of state funds from asset managers deemed to “boycott the energy industry” or restricting investment managers from casting proxy votes for the purpose of furthering “non-pecuniary interests.” Republican governors of 19 states launched an alliance, led by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, to “push back against President Biden’s environmental, social, corporate governance (ESG) agenda that is destabilizing the American economy and the global financial system. In March 2023, 21 Republican Attorney Generals wrote a letter addressed to over 50 large U.S. asset managers citing “concerns about the ongoing agreements between asset managers to use Americans’ savings to push political goals during the upcoming proxy season.” Focused on industry climate collaborations such as the Net-Zero Asset Managers Initiative, the AGs stated their intent to “enforce [their] states’ civil laws against unfair and deceptive acts and practices and state and federal civil laws prohibiting agreements to restrain competition.”

The four bills discussed above reflect federal legislators’ apparent interest in increasing anti-ESG pressure. Even prior to the introduction of these bills, in June, two Republican members of Congress reintroduced the Ensuring Sound Guidance (ESG) Act, which would amend the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA) by requiring managers to only consider “pecuniary factors” in acting in the best interests of clients unless the client specifically requests that non-pecuniary factors be considered. The bill challenges a Biden Administration Department of Labor rule that overturned previous restrictions on the ability of retirement plan fiduciaries to consider ESG-related factors in their investment decisions.

It is unclear whether any of the four House bills introduced in July will ever become law, or if they do, in a form remotely resembling the current text of the bills. The two paragraph Business Over Activists Act does not appear to represent a meaningful attempt at legislation in its outright ban on inclusion of shareholders proposals in company proxy materials. The Securities Exchange Act Rule 14a-8, which governs this issue, was first adopted over 80 years ago, in 1942, and is an established part of the corporate governance framework in the U.S.

As for the other bills, we offer the following observations: