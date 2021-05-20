May 20, 2021

Volume XI, Number 140

 

May 20, 2021

May 19, 2021

May 18, 2021

May 17, 2021

Article By
Alden J. Bianchi
Mintz
Employment, Labor & Benefits Viewpoints
Retirement Committee Field Guide: The Basics of Retirement Committee Organization and Operation – Part 3 [Podcast]

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

The purpose of the Retirement Committee Field Guide podcast is to educate retirement committee members and their advisors on committee composition, management, training, and best practices. Each month we interview a guest, such as a retirement plan advisor, consultant committee member, or academic, to provide insight on fiduciary basics, committee governance, emerging best practices, developing law, and related topics.

Episode 3: The Basics of Retirement Committee Organization and Operation – Part 3

Guest: Ryan Campagna, CFP, AIFSenior Vice President, Retirement Plan Advisory, Sentinel Benefits & Financial Group

In this episode, we are joined by Ryan Campagna, Senior Vice President - Retirement Plan Advisory at Sentinel Benefits & Financial Group, who will help us continue our exploration surrounding what retirement committees do and how they operate.

 

