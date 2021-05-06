Roetzel HealthLaw HotSpot: How to Respond to Payor Audits Without Panicking

Thursday, May 6, 2021

Roetzel HealthLaw HotSpot® is a podcast and YouTube channel for physicians and health professionals that covers the legal issues and trends that affect the health care industry.

In this week’s episode, Roetzel attorneys Ericka Adler and Christina Kuta are joined by Elizabeth Hylton, Regional Director, American Academy of Professional Coders-Audit Services Group, to discuss how to “keep calm and carry on” when you become subject to an audit of your patient and billing records. The team analyzes the different types of audits you may encounter and provides an overview of the steps you need to take to respond and potential consequences you can expect.