Ericka L. Adler

Roetzel & Andress LPA
Healthcare Law Alert

Roetzel HealthLaw HotSpot: Malpractice Insurance: What Physicians And Dentists Should Know About Their Coverage [PODCAST]

Many physicians and dentists have a lot of the same questions when it comes to malpractice insurance. What does my policy cover? Is it important to let my carrier know I practice in multiple locations? What happens to my coverage when I leave the practice or am getting ready to retire? Host Ericka Adler, Roetzel Health Law Practice Group leader is joined by guest Sruhad Patel, from the Alera Group to answer these commonly asked malpractice insurance questions. Ericka and Sruhad break down what’s covered under your policy and what’s not; ensuring providers understand what is covered under their policy and some benefits they may not be aware are included. Sruhad and Ericka then discuss how telemedicine has affected polices since COVID and share his predictions related to malpractice price trends in the next few years.

 

 

©2022 Roetzel & AndressNational Law Review, Volume XII, Number 69
Ericka L. Adler Healthcare Attorney Roetzel Chicago
Ericka L. Adler
Shareholder

Ms. Adler concentrates her practice in regulatory and transactional health care law. She represents individual providers, physician groups and other health care entities (i.e. home health care agencies, DME companies, hospices, MRI facilities and surgery centers) in satisfying their day-to-day legal health care needs. Ms. Adler has extensive experience in compliance counselling, structuring and implementing complex joint ventures to comply with state and federal laws and regulations, including Stark, Anti-Kickback Statute, fee-splitting concerns, the corporate practice...

