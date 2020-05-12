SACC Will Peer Review Draft Risk Evaluation for Asbestos in June

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on May 11, 2020, that the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Science Advisory Committee on Chemicals (SACC) will meet from June 8 to 11, 2020, to peer review the draft risk evaluation for asbestos. The public meeting will be virtual, with participation by phone and webcast only. There will be no in-person gathering for this meeting. EPA postponed the previously announced virtual meeting for SACC to review the draft risk evaluation for asbestos due to changes in the availability of members for the peer review.

Stakeholders must register online to receive the webcast meeting link and audio teleconference information for participation in this meeting. Stakeholders may register and participate as listen-only attendees at any time up to the end of the meeting. Requests to make brief oral comments to SACC during the virtual meeting should be submitted when registering online on or before noon (12:00 p.m. EDT) on June 2, 2020.