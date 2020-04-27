April 27, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

April 27, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 26, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 25, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Clifford R. Atlas
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Publications

SCOTUS to Hear CFAA Case

Monday, April 27, 2020

It’s not often that a case in our practice area reaches the Supreme Court of the United States, so we are genuinely excited!

In Van Buren v. United StatesNo. 19-783, the U.S. Supreme Court will have a chance to resolve (finally) the circuit split regarding the scope of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.  Some circuits (the 2nd, 4th and 9th) take a narrow view of the CFAA, allowing claims against employees who lacked any authorization to access information stored on computers, but not allowing claims against employees who were permitted access and misused that access for allegedly improper purposes.  Other circuits (the 1st, 5th, 7th, and 11th) permit CFAA claims against employees for misusing information stored on the computer even though they otherwise were authorized to access such material.  We have posted about this circuit split previously.

We currently have a nation of employees working remotely.  Regardless of the ultimate outcome at the Supreme Court, employers should consider reviewing and clarifying now their policies concerning which employees have access to what data.  We will monitor the Van Buren case and provide updates.

Jackson Lewis P.C. © 2020

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Clifford R. Atlas, Employment Litigation Attorney, Jackson Lewis, non-solicitation agreements lawyer
Clifford R. Atlas
Principal

Clifford Atlas is a Principal in the New York City, New York, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. He is the Co-Leader of the Non-Competes and Protection Against Unfair Competition Practice Group.

Mr. Atlas works extensively with clients in developing and drafting employment contracts and restrictive covenant agreements, and developing programs to best protect clients’ confidential business information. He has significant experience in prosecuting as well as defending actions involving breach of non-competition and non-solicitation...

AtlasC@jacksonlewis.com
212-545-4017
www.jacksonlewis.com