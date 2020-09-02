September 2, 2020

Volume X, Number 246

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

September 02, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

September 01, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 31, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Mary Jane Wilmoth
Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto
Whistleblower & Qui Tam Blog

SEC Announces Joint Whistleblower Award of $2.5 Million

Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Yesterday, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a joint whistleblower award of over $2.5 million. According to an SEC press release, the whistleblowers provided assistance in an investigation that led to several successful enforcement actions.

This award marks the second whistleblower award granted by the SEC in the past two days.

“The SEC Whistleblower Program continues to be a flagship operation for ensuring whistleblowers get their well-deserved pay day,” said whistleblower attorney Stephen M. Kohn, partner at Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto.

SEC whistleblowers who proved the Commission with timely, credible, original information that lead to successful enforcement actions can become eligible for awards.

Under the Dodd Frank Act, the SEC Whistleblower Program must protect the confidentiality of whistleblowers and will not reveal any information that could expose their identity.

Since 2012, the SEC Whistleblower Program has issued $510 million in whistleblower awards to 92 individuals.

“Detailed analysis by outsiders of companies can have a significant impact on the enforcement of the federal securities laws,” said Jane Norberg, Chief of the Office of the Whistleblower. “Today’s award demonstrates the Commission’s commitment to awarding individuals who provide high quality independent analysis that leads to successful enforcement actions.”

Ben Kostyack also contributed to this article.

Copyright Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto, LLP 2020. All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume X, Number 246

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Mary Jane Wilmoth whistleblower protection Qui Tam/False Claims Attorney Kohn Kohn & Colapinto Law Firm
Mary Jane Wilmoth
Managing Partner

Mary Jane Wilmoth is the firm’s managing partner, and works closely with the partners at KKC, specializing in environmental and nuclear whistleblower protection, Qui Tam/False Claims litigation, and labor and employment law. She joined the firm in 1992, and works on cases and hearings that involve complex nuclear and environmental regulations. In her efforts to assure such safeguards are upheld in the American workplace, she has helped to strengthen whistleblower rights in licensing and enforcement proceedings with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. She has also defended whistleblowers at...

contact@kkc.com
202-342-6980
www.kkc.com