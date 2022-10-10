October 10, 2022

Volume XII, Number 283

42

Kristin L. Bryan
James Brennan

Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP
Consumer Privacy World

SEC Reopens Comment Period on Proposed Data Breach Disclosure and Cybersecurity Governance Rules

Monday, October 10, 2022

Last Friday, the Securities and Exchange Commission reopened the comment period on eleven of its pending rulemakings because of a technological error that caused the SEC not to receive all of the comments submitted during the original comment period.  One of the eleven proposals affected by the reopening is the SEC’s proposal from March of this year that would require all public companies to disclose (1) material cybersecurity incidents and (2) their cybersecurity risk management, strategy, and governance procedures.  The current proposal, which has received dozens of comments already, would, among other things, require companies to file a public disclosure form when the company suffers a “material cybersecurity incident” within four business days after the company has determined the incident is material.

Anyone interested in submitting comments to the proposed rule will have at least 14 more days to submit comments to the SEC via the online form (file number S7-09-22), email, or regular mail.  The SEC has advised that anyone who previously submitted comments between June 2021 and August 2022 “check the relevant comment file on SEC.gov to determine whether their comment was received.” 

© Copyright 2022 Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLPNational Law Review, Volume XII, Number 283
Kristin L. Bryan Litigation Attorney Squire Patton Boggs Cleveland, OH & New York, NY
Kristin L. Bryan
Senior Associate

Kristin Bryan is a litigator experienced in the efficient resolution of contract, commercial and complex business disputes, including multidistrict litigation and putative class actions, in courts nationwide.

She has successfully represented Fortune 15 clients in high-stakes cases involving a wide range of subject matters.

As a natural extension of her experience litigating data privacy disputes, Kristin is also experienced in providing business-oriented privacy advice to a wide range of clients, with a particular focus on companies handling customers’ personal data. In this...

[email protected]
216-479-8070
www.squirepattonboggs.com
www.squirepattonboggs.com/en/blogs
James Brennan
James M. Brennan Litigation Lawyer Squire Patton Boggs
Associate

James (Jim) Brennan is an associate in the Litigation Practice Group, where he represents clients in complex commercial litigation matters in state and federal courts. Prior to joining the firm, Jim clerked for Chief Judge D. Brooks Smith of the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. Before that, he was an associate at an AmLaw 100 law firm in New York City.

[email protected]
216-479-8041
www.squirepattonboggs.com
