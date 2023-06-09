June 9, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 160
Advertisement

58

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

June 09, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 08, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 07, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 06, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Andrew M. Hinkes
Clifford C. Histed
Judith E. Rinearson
Eden L. Rohrer
Maxwell J. Black

K&L Gates
FinTech Law Watch

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

SEC’S Stunning Enforcement Actions Against Binance and Coinbase

Thursday, June 8, 2023

In a stunning move, over the last two days, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has filed back-to-back enforcement actions against major crypto exchanges Binance (See https://www.sec.gov/files/litigation/complaints/2023/comp-pr2023-101.pdf) and Coinbase (See https://www.sec.gov/litigation/complaints/2023/comp-pr2023-102.pdf . This clearly indicates that the SEC is flexing its enforcement power over both international exchanges as well as those exchanges with a focus on the United States.

 The substantive sections of both complaints show that the SEC’s legal theories used to attack the digital assets industry are changing, and new angles of attack are being explored.

For example, in Binance’s enforcement action, the charges revolve around Binance’s alleged active circumvention of United States securities laws, diversion of customer funds and wash trading by market maker affiliates of Binance, Sigma Chain and Merit Peak Ltd., supporting allegations of fraud. It is likely that these fraud allegations are a core basis for the SECs motion for a Temporary Restraining Order to (among other things) freeze all assets from Binance. (See https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.dcd.256060/gov.uscourts.dcd.256060.4.1.pdf)

In addition to Binance’s alleged misdeeds, the SEC also claims that a host of digital assets, most of which had never been subject to any enforcement action, are securities. Moreover, with the exception of the Binance-issued instruments BNB and BUSD, none of the issuers of those digital assets alleged to be securities were named in the Complaint. This continues a disturbing trend starting with the enforcement action brought against the Wahi defendants, Bittrex and others. 

One interesting aspect of the SEC’s action identifies BUSD, Binance’s stablecoin, as a security, despite the fact that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission had already claimed stablecoins as a commodity under their jurisdiction. This claim continues the battle over regulating digital assets (See our article linked here). 

The substance of the Coinbase complaint is similar to the Binance complaint, in its allegations of trading unregistered securities and failure to register as a securities exchange, broker and clearing agency.  Importantly, however, it does not include allegations of fraud.

Like Binance, Coinbase is alleged to have allowed its users to buy and sell digital assets that, according to the SEC, are securities. This complaint delves more deeply into Coinbase’s Crypto Rating Council, which ranks crypto assets in terms of how many elements of the Howey test the asset satisfies. Accordingly, rather than allegations of skirting securities laws, the SEC now argues that Coinbase’s attempts to comply with  securities laws are evidence of illegal activities.

In addition to the SEC action, regulators in 10 states (Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin ) have also brought actions against Coinbase, some of which include cease and desist orders, or orders to show cause which demand imminent hearings .

These enforcement actions are among the most high profile and impact two of the largest and most important exchanges in the digital assets industry and as such are both “must read” filings. Our team of crypto / digital asset lawyers are preparing a more detailed analysis of these latest actions by the SEC.  In the meantime, feel free to contact us with your questions. 

Copyright 2023 K & L GatesNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 159
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Andrew M. Hinkes
Partner

Nominated as one of Coindesk's Most Influential People in Blockchain in 2017, Andrew "Drew" Hinkes is a partner in the firm's Miami office. Drew's transactional, regulatory and litigation practice focuses on digital assets, blockchains, smart contracts, and how those new technologies intersect with existing law and regulation, and impact legal relationships. He has advised diverse clients ranging from startups to multinational regulated businesses regarding securities matters, payment systems, money services business and money transmitter regulation, secured transactions including crypto...

[email protected]
+1.305-539-3354
www.klgates.com
Clifford C. Histed
Clifford C. Histed, Financial Markets Lawyer, Health Care Attorney, KL Gates, Law Firm
Partner

Cliff Histed focuses on representing companies and individuals operating in highly-regulated industries, particularly in the areas of financial markets, trading, and health care, during both criminal and regulatory proceedings, and in representing clients in litigation and at trial.

Mr. Histed is a former supervisory federal prosecutor and supervisory enforcement lawyer with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.  He has more than 23 years’ experience investigating and prosecuting official misconduct, business frauds, and criminal offenses in...

[email protected]
312-807-4448
klgates.com
Judith E. Rinearson
Judith E. Rinearson, KL Gates, federal consumer protection lawyer, anti money laundering attorney
Partner

Judith Rinearson is a partner in the firm’s New York and London offices. Ms. Rinearson concentrates her practice in prepaid and emerging payment systems, electronic payments, crypto/virtual currencies, reward programs, ACH and check processing. She has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, including 18 years at American Express’s General Counsel’s Office. Her expertise focuses particularly in the areas of emerging payments and compliance with state and federal consumer protection laws, anti-money laundering laws, state money transmitter...

[email protected]
212-536-3928
www.klgates.com
Eden L. Rohrer
Eden L. Rohrer Investment Management K&L Gates New York, NY
Partner

Eden Rohrer is a partner in the firm’s New York office. She concentrates her practice in securities broker-dealer regulatory, compliance, enforcement defense, litigation and arbitration matters in the financial services and fintech industries. She advises emerging and established companies on the development, regulation and operation of funding portals, capital raising platforms and trading platforms, including in connection with angel investing, crowdfunding, in the private and public securities markets. In addition, Ms. Rohrer advises clients with respect to digital securities and assets...

[email protected]
212.536.4022
www.klgates.com
Maxwell J. Black
Maxwell Black Asset Management Attorney Boston
Associate

Maxwell Black is an associate in the firm’s Boston office. He is a member of the Asset Management and Investment Funds area.

[email protected]
617-951-9156
www.klgates.com