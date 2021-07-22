July 22, 2021

Article By
Linn F. Freedman
Robinson & Cole LLP
Data Privacy + Security Insider
Second Security Directive Issued by TSA to Pipeline Operators

Thursday, July 22, 2021

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) issued its second Security Directive to the pipeline industry on July 20, 2021, following the Colonial Pipeline cybersecurity incident. The first Directive on May 27, 2021, required pipeline owners and operators to notify CISA of cyber incidents, designate a cyber coordinator for the company, and review their cybersecurity program.

According to TSA, the second Directive “requires owners and operators of TSA-designated critical pipelines that transport hazardous liquids and natural gas to implement a number of urgently needed protections against cyber intrusions.”

TSA further stated, “[T]his Security Directive requires owners and operators of TSA-designated critical pipelines to implement specific mitigation measures to protect against ransomware attacks and other known threats to information technology and operational technology systems, develop and implement a cybersecurity contingency and recovery plan, and conduct a cybersecurity architecture design review.”

