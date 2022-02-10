February 10, 2022

Volume XII, Number 41
February 09, 2022

February 08, 2022

February 07, 2022

Michael J. Walsh Jr
Jeffery R. Atkin

Foley & Lardner LLP
Renewable Energy Outlook

Section 201 Tariffs on Solar Cells Extended

Wednesday, February 9, 2022

On February 4, 2022, the White House announced that President Biden extended for another four years the Section 201 tariffs on imported crystalline silicon solar panels. The president raised the annual tariff rate quota for solar cells from 2.5 gigawatts to 5 gigawatts. The U.S. imported approximately 2.7 gigawatts of solar cells last year.

The decision also upheld the current Section 201 tariff exclusion for bifacial panels, which absorb light on both sides and are used most often in utility-grade solar projects, and are the preferred panel of large developers.

The decision also allows for duty-free imports from Canada and Mexico, but those markets currently comprise less than 1% of solar imports to the U.S. The U.S. International Trade Commission previously supported this tariff extension in November on the grounds that tariffs were necessary to prevent serious injury to domestic competition. Congress has been considering proposed legislation to provide incentives for domestic solar manufacturing, but there are no signs of imminent progress.

© 2022 Foley & Lardner LLPNational Law Review, Volume XII, Number 40
Michael J. Walsh Jr
Michael J. Walsh, Jr. is a partner and litigation attorney with Foley & Lardner LLP. Based in the firm’s D.C. office, he is a member of the Government Enforcement Defense & Investigations Practice.

Prior to joining Foley, Mike served as Chief of Staff at the U.S. Commerce Department, and he also performed the duties of the General Counsel since August 2019. In this role as Chief Legal Officer, Mike oversaw more than 600 attorneys and was responsible for all legal matters within the Department. He also served as the senior advisor to the Secretary of Commerce on the most...

Jeffery R. Atkin
Jeffery R. Atkin is a partner and business lawyer with Foley & Lardner LLP. His areas of practice cover a broad range of business and financial matters, including renewable energy, project finance, private placements, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, real estate development and equipment procurement and leasing. Mr. Atkin is chair of the Solar Energy Team, co-chair of the Energy Industry Team, and a member of the Latin America Practice.

Mr. Atkin’s experience in renewable energy and project finance includes representing developers,...

