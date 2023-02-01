February 1, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 32

52

New Articles
February 01, 2023

January 31, 2023

January 30, 2023

Article By

George Carroll Whipple, III

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Workforce Bulletin

SECURE Act 2.0 – What 401(k) Plan Sponsors Need to Know – Employment Law This Week [VIDEO]

Wednesday, February 1, 2023

As featured in #WorkforceWednesday:  The SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022 (“SECURE Act 2.0”) is a sweeping piece of retirement legislation with complex new provisions. This week, we highlight a few of the SECURE Act 2.0’s key changes for employer-sponsored 401(k) plans.

Emergency Savings Account

Beginning in 2024, employers can provide an emergency savings account, or ESA, for non-highly compensated employees. The ESA must be funded with Roth contributions.

Increased Involuntary Cashout Limits

The SECURE Act 2.0 also increases involuntary cashout limits from $5,000 to $7,000 starting in 2024. A former employee who maintains a balance in a qualified retirement plan can present complications for plan administrators. Thus, plans may “cash out” former participants without their consent.

Increased Catch-Up Contributions

Starting in 2025, individuals ages 60 through 63 years old will be able to make catch-up contributions of up to $10,000 annually, and that amount will be indexed to inflation. 

* * *

Employment Law This Week® gives a rundown of the top developments in employment and labor law and workforce management in a matter of minutes every #WorkforceWednesday.

 

 

©2023 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 32
George Carroll Whipple III
George Carroll Whipple, III
Member

GEORGE CARROLL WHIPPLE, III, is a Member of the Firm in the Employment, Labor, and Workforce Management practice, in the New York office of Epstein Becker Green. He hosts the firm's innovative weekly video program, Employment Law This Week.

Mr. Whipple:

  • Counsels employers on workplace issues, including hiring and promotion, firing and discipline, wage and hour, and the implementation of employment policies, to ensure compliance with federal and state laws

[email protected]
212-351-3773
www.ebglaw.com
