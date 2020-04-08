Wednesday, April 8, 2020

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) has approved a series of aid packages for small/mid-size businesses in the amount of $75 million. The NJEDA programs focus on businesses that have been hit the hardest by COVID-19.

One of the NJEDA programs, the Small Business Emergency Assistance Loan Program is a $10 million program that will provide up to $100,000 towards working capital loans to businesses and eligible non-profits with less than $5 million in revenues.

The Small Business Emergency Assistance Loan applications will open April 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

Completed applications will be considered on a first come, first serve rolling basis. Applications will be available through this link: https://cv.business.nj.gov

Loan Terms Up to $100,000 towards working capital loans to businesses and eligible non-profits; 10 year term and amortization; 0% interest rate for the first 5 years, then resetting to the NJEDA’s prevailing floor rate (capped at 3%) for the remaining five years; Deferred repayments for 12 months; No fees associated with the Small Business Emergency Loan Program for the first five years of the loan, including application fees, and then standard modification fees will apply.



Eligible businesses: Have a physical commercial location in the State of New Jersey (home-based businesses are not eligible); Have been in existence for at least one full year; Have $5 million or less in annual revenue; Can show a global debt service coverage ratio of 1.00 (as of December 31st, 2019); Can demonstrate a negative impact on business due to the COVID-19 outbreak on or after March 9th, 2020 (including, but not limited to: reduction of business hours, complete closure of business, at least a 20% decline in revenue, employees unable to work, required to close by government, or disruption of supply chain); Can provide CEO certification that you are making a best-effort to not lay off employees or will re-hire employees as soon as possible; Are registered to do business in New Jersey and must certify that the company is in good tax standing with the State; Are in good standing with the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development; Non-profit organizations are eligible for this program; eligible non-profits must have status of 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4), 501(c)(7).

