November 9, 2021

Volume XI, Number 313
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

November 08, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

November 06, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Peter Vogel

Foley & Lardner LLP
Insights/Publications

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Stablecoin Regulation May be Around the Corner!

Monday, November 8, 2021

BankInfoSecurity.com reported that “Congress [should] act promptly to enact legislation to ensure that payment stablecoins and payment stablecoin arrangements are subject to a federal prudential framework on a consistent and comprehensive basis." The November 2, 2021 report entitled “US Treasury Department Says Stablecoins Must Be Regulated” included these details about “A new report from the U.S. Department of the Treasury” urges Congress to "act promptly":

…to issue legislation that brings additional oversight to stablecoins, or cryptocurrency tokens pegged to fiat currencies.

Federal officials say regulation should match that of traditional financial institutions - as a way to mitigate investor, market and cybersecurity risks, among others.

While the report does not specify which federal agency held jurisdiction over stablecoin and digital asset trading, it credited the SEC and CFTC with "broad enforcement, rulemaking, and oversight authorities" to address related transactions and industry players.

Stay tuned to see what Congress does!

© 2021 Foley & Lardner LLPNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 312
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Peter Vogel, trial attorney, Foley Lardner
Peter Vogel
Partner

Peter Vogel is renowned as both a trial and transactional lawyer who deeply understands technology, science and intellectual property, and the opportunities and problems they pose for clients. Governments and administrative agencies, as well as major corporations and emerging businesses, rely on Peter to get right to the heart of an information technology or e-discovery dispute; he knows what to expect and how it will play out in the courtroom. This eliminates unproductive rabbit trails and reduces the cost of litigation for all parties. When negotiating agreements for...

pvogel@foley.com
214-999-4422
www.foley.com/
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement