Stark Integrity Podcast: FCA, CARES Act, and Call Arrangements Episodes [Podcast]

Thursday, September 14, 2023

Check out the latest episode on the Stark Integrity podcast hosted by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP's Nashville partner Bob Wade, featuring professionals in the healthcare industry, including Nelson Mullins partner Bart Daniel and Ashley Graver, Vice President of Coker Group.

False Claims Act 2023 Mid-Year Review

There have been some surprising and some not-so-surprising settlements under the False Claims Act (FCA) so far in 2023. In this episode, Wade details the most interesting decisions. Hear why the qui tam bar is still extremely active, there appears to be a great focus on the specialty of ophthalmology, Fair Market Value (FMV) and Stark Law issues are still high on the list, the most notable cases, and one that has a shock factor.

Click here to listen.

CARES Act Fraud: Discussion with Bart Daniel from Nelson Mullins

There’s a lot to unpack from all that happened in 2020. In this episode, Wade dives into the fallout from the CARES Act with Daniel. Hear what the CARES Act is, the landscape of fraud relating to the CARES Act, why the PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) was abused so commonly, how the government is pursuing those who abused these programs, and who the whistleblower typically is.

Click here to listen.

Call Arrangements in the Healthcare Industry: Discussion with Ashley Graver from Coker Group

Call arrangements are a hot topic for many entities in the healthcare space. In this episode, Wade discusses the details with Graver. Hear why organizations should carefully consider the need for each call coverage arrangement, organizations should approach payment for calls in an equitable manner, why you shouldn’t set it and forget it, the type of market data available, and a classic “beeper” reference.

Click here to listen.

