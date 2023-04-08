April 8, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 98
April 07, 2023

April 06, 2023

April 05, 2023

United States Department of Justice (DOJ)

The U.S. Department of Justice

Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland

Saturday, April 8, 2023

The Justice Department tonight issued the following statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland following the district court decisions in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA and Washington et al. v. FDA:

“The Justice Department strongly disagrees with the decision of the District Court for the Northern District of Texas in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA and will be appealing the court’s decision and seeking a stay pending appeal. Today’s decision overturns the FDA’s expert judgment, rendered over two decades ago, that mifepristone is safe and effective. The Department will continue to defend the FDA’s decision. 

Separately, the Justice Department is reviewing the decision of the District Court for the Eastern District of Washington in Washington et al. v. FDA.

The Department is committed to protecting Americans’ access to legal reproductive care.” 

Component(s):  Office of the Attorney General / Press Release Number: 23-387  Updated April 7, 2023

See the Original Press Release by DOJ Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland about Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA and Washington et al. v. FDA

© 2023 The U.S. Department of JusticeNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 98
