December 16, 2021

Volume XI, Number 350
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

December 15, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

December 14, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

December 13, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Raymond J. Nhan
Paul Berkowitz
Thomas R. Kaufman

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
Labor & Employment Law Blog

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Supreme Court Grants Review in Important Arbitration Case Regarding PAGA

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

On December 15, 2021, the United States Supreme Court granted certiorari in Viking River Cruises, Inc. v. Moriana, a case which asks whether the Federal Arbitration Act (“FAA”) requires the enforcement of bilateral arbitration agreements providing that an employee cannot raise representative claims, including under the California Private Attorneys General Act (“PAGA”).

By way of background, in 2014, the California Supreme Court held in Iskanian v. CLS Transportation Los Angeles, LLC, 59 Cal. 4th 348 (2014), that waivers of employees’ right to pursue PAGA actions violate California public policy and are unenforceable under state law.  Iskanian further held that the FAA does not preempt California state law prohibiting PAGA waivers.  The California Supreme Court reasoned that the FAA does not preempt California’s rule because a PAGA action is not a dispute between an employer and an employee.  Rather, it is a dispute between the employer and the state; the employee merely serves as the state’s proxy.  A year after the California Supreme Court decided Iskanian, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit also held in a 2-1 split decision in Sakkab v. Luxottica Retail North America, 803 F.3d 425 (9th Cir. 2015), that the FAA does not preempt California’s rule that an employee’s right to pursue a PAGA action cannot be waived through an arbitration agreement.  Since then the United States Supreme Court has denied several petitions seeking review of the question.

In this particular case, Viking River moved to compel individual arbitration in California state court.  The trial court denied Viking River’s motion to compel arbitration, holding that Moriana’s PAGA action could not be compelled into arbitration based on California state law.  The California Court of Appeal affirmed and then the California Supreme Court denied Viking River’s petition for review.  Viking River then petitioned for certiorari, arguing that the Supreme Court’s decisions in AT&T Mobility LLC v. Concepcion, 563 U.S. 333 (2011), and Epic Systems Corp. v. Lewis, 138 S.Ct. 612 (2018) support the conclusion that the FAA requires enforcement of bilateral arbitration agreements in PAGA actions.  In those cases, the Supreme Court held that arbitration agreements must be enforced according to their terms, including terms that prohibit class or collective arbitrations.

It is unclear what caused the Supreme Court to grant Viking River’s invitation after it denied so many similar petitions.  Whatever its reasoning, the Supreme Court should have its decision in Viking River by the Summer of 2022.  As such, employers should consult their employment counsel and consider updating their arbitration agreements if they carve out PAGA claims entirely from arbitration in the event the Supreme Court holds that the FAA requires the enforcement of arbitration agreements in PAGA actions.

Copyright © 2021, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP.National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 349
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Raymond J. Nhan
Associate

Raymond Nhan is an associate in the Labor and Employment Practice Group in the firm's Century City office.  

Areas of Practice

Ray represents clients in employment and labor law matters in state and federal courts, and before administrative agencies. Ray also counsels employers on various labor and employment issues—including complying with federal and state laws. Ray is experienced in representing employers in class actions and single-plaintiff matters. Ray also has extensive experience defending California employers against suits under the Private Attorneys...

rnhan@sheppardmullin.com
424.288.5354
www.sheppardmullin.com
Paul Berkowitz
Paul Berkowitz, labor, employment, attorney, Sheppard Mullin, law firm
Associate

Mr. Berkowitz' practice involves representing employers in all aspects of labor and employment litigation in defense of complaints for class action and single-plaintiff matters. He has successfully litigated and obtained summary judgment, as well as favorably resolved cases involving allegations of sexual harassment, age, race, gender, national origin, and disability discrimination, and claims of wrongful termination, harassment, and retaliation. Mr. Berkowitz has extensive experience with wage and hour matters involving claims relating to overtime, meal and rest breaks,...

pberkowitz@sheppardmullin.com
310-228-3715
www.sheppardmullin.com
Thomas R. Kaufman
Thomas R. Kaufman Labor & Employment Attorney Sheppard Mullin Century City, CA
Partner

Mr. Kaufman is a partner in the Labor & Employment Practice Group in the firm's Century City office.

Areas of Practice

Mr. Kaufman's practice is in employment litigation defense, with an emphasis on California Labor Code and federal wage/hour class actions.  Mr. Kaufman has handled class litigation matters for a wide variety of industries, including banks and mortgage lenders, hospitals, large newspapers, information technology companies, restaurants, and other retailers.  Mr. Kaufman also is...

tkaufman@sheppardmullin.com
310-228-3748
www.sheppardmullin.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement